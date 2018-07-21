Won't change decision to implement death penalty: President

2018-07-21 15:12:12

President Maithripala Sirisena today assured that he would not change the decision taken to implement the death penalty, despite the objections raised by some factions against the move.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony held in Polonnaruwa to commence the construction works of the National Nephrology Hospital.

The President said he would summon the heads of the fields of judiciary, prisons and law and order next Tuesday to appoint a committee in this regard.

"This committee, which will consist of representatives of all the relevant fields, would make decisions about the convicted personnel who should be executed," he said.