Won't change decision to implement death penalty: President

President Maithripala Sirisena today assured that he would not change the decision taken to implement the death penalty, despite the objections raised by some factions against the move.
He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony held in Polonnaruwa to commence the construction works of the National Nephrology Hospital.
The President said he would summon the heads of the fields of judiciary, prisons and law and order next Tuesday to appoint a committee in this regard.
"This committee, which will consist of representatives of all the relevant fields, would make decisions about the convicted personnel who should be executed," he said.
channa Saturday, 21 July 2018 15:22
Hah ...ha .., cannot stop laughing
Reply : 6 38
Waco Saturday, 21 July 2018 15:26
This means , this committee can over rule the Judge's Judgement? They have the final say.When will this be implemented? I hope it will not be like how you sent people to " Avichiya ".
Reply : 3 29
Dhammika Saturday, 21 July 2018 15:28
Be FIRM on your DECISIONS ! Dont change .
Reply : 7 29
ishan Saturday, 21 July 2018 15:33
Well the president has finally understood to be firm with the decision he takes.. RESPECT MY3 :)The country is at its worse, it has even spread to children who are the future of this country.
Reply : 8 24
Wise Donkey Sunday, 22 July 2018 07:03
Really? I will not applaud you until you hang the first one in the death row!
Reply : 0 4
johan Sunday, 22 July 2018 08:52
Those who are serving life sentence they must go as it is.This should be applicable only to new offences from the date of cabinet approval.
Reply : 3 1
