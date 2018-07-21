Subscribe

Import-Export Controller remanded

2018-07-21 14:17:18
The Controller of the Import and Export Control Department, who was arrested while soliciting a bribe of Rs.200,000 from a businessman, was remanded till July 30.

He was arrested by the Bribery Commission officials at a restaurant in Battaramulla yesterday while soliciting the bribe.

  Comments - 3

  • Excellent Saturday, 21 July 2018 14:49

    Good move. Keep it up and ensure the credibility of country law.

    Reply : 0       19

    Aruna Saturday, 21 July 2018 14:55

    How did he manage to escape all this time ?Now the others in the Dept. will be careful.

    Reply : 0       17

    Nimal Saturday, 21 July 2018 15:14

    At least Bribery Commission is working

    Reply : 1       22

