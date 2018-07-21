Import-Export Controller remanded

The Controller of the Import and Export Control Department, who was arrested while soliciting a bribe of Rs.200,000 from a businessman, was remanded till July 30.
He was arrested by the Bribery Commission officials at a restaurant in Battaramulla yesterday while soliciting the bribe.
Excellent Saturday, 21 July 2018 14:49
Good move. Keep it up and ensure the credibility of country law.
Aruna Saturday, 21 July 2018 14:55
How did he manage to escape all this time ?Now the others in the Dept. will be careful.
Nimal Saturday, 21 July 2018 15:14
At least Bribery Commission is working
