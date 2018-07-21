Indian nabbed with ‘Ice’ worth 9.6 mn at BIA

A 50- year-old Indian was taken into custody with Methamphetamine (Ice) worth Rs 9.6 million in his possession by the Police Narcotic Bureau (PNB) at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) this evening.
A PNB officer told the Daily Mirror, the suspect had arrived in the country from Bangalore while concealing 806 grammes of Methamphetamine in his luggage.
Ice is one of the most destructive drugs in the illicit market, in its physical, mental and behavioural effects and is a popular drug among foreign tourists.
However, the drug has frequently been detected in low quantities by drug prevention agencies in Sri Lanka during several recent raids.
The PNB is conducting further investigations over the suspect. (Thilanka Kanakarathna)
Jayantha Saturday, 21 July 2018 08:22
Need to investigate deeper why this Methamphetamine was brought to sri lanka
Sonali Saturday, 21 July 2018 10:30
Looks like the drug menace is getting out of control. We beg the president to implement the death penalty on all drug traffickers before they bring death unimaginable to our youth who are the future of this country.
Sonali Saturday, 21 July 2018 11:33
Sofia Saturday, 21 July 2018 12:00
Any bets they will never catch to whom this was to be delivered as up the line will be one with police and political connections. These are lowest rung couriers like casual labouers but MDs and CEOs will be let off.
Ceylon Saturday, 21 July 2018 12:34
This is a poor idiot.no medicines for foolishness.for few hundred dollers he do this for the benefits of rich criminals.must give this fool maximum punishment plus another punishment for his foolishness.
rodrigo Saturday, 21 July 2018 13:54
Need deeper in investigating for whom it was for ..
