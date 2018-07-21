Indian nabbed with ‘Ice’ worth 9.6 mn at BIA

2018-07-21 00:01:49

A 50- year-old Indian was taken into custody with Methamphetamine (Ice) worth Rs 9.6 million in his possession by the Police Narcotic Bureau (PNB) at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) this evening.

A PNB officer told the Daily Mirror, the suspect had arrived in the country from Bangalore while concealing 806 grammes of Methamphetamine in his luggage.

Ice is one of the most destructive drugs in the illicit market, in its physical, mental and behavioural effects and is a popular drug among foreign tourists.

However, the drug has frequently been detected in low quantities by drug prevention agencies in Sri Lanka during several recent raids.

The PNB is conducting further investigations over the suspect. (Thilanka Kanakarathna)