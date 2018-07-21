Vehicle importers to start getting down only 'Euro 4' vehicles

The Vehicle Importers Association of Sri Lanka (VIASL) yesterday said it will only import vehicles which are compatible with Euro Four Emission standards in keeping with the government’s decision to switch the import of vehicles with Euro 4 by July 1.
VIASL Chairman Ranjan Peiris told the media that as a leading association, it was thankful to the government over the step it had taken to introduce the Euro Four Emission standards while turning a new page on vehicle imports.
“This move will help protect the environment. Also, we would request the government to put our vehicle imports under the brand new category as the government used to label us as used vehicle importers though we import brand new vehicles. We are the oldest association in the country which imports brand new vehicles as well as used vehicles. Most of the vehicles we import are brand new with zero mileage,” he said.
According to the rules and regulation of the vehicle manufacturing countries such as Japan, the association would have to register and de-register zero mileage vehicles before exporting.
“Though the vehicles are in zero mileage our government consider them as used vehicles,” he said.
Also, he said the Association is willing to request the Finance Ministry to introduce a separate method to calculate customs duty over used vehicles when importing. “This could be included in the budget 2019,” he said.
Presently, all brand new and used vehicles get the same tax calculation based on the engine capacity and there should have to be a way to calculate separate taxes, Mr. Peiris said. (Chaturanga Samarawickrama)
Arnold Saturday, 21 July 2018 13:01
Why cant the government make a light rail system like in Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, etc. They can save so much money that goes into importing vehicles, parts and fuel.
Reply : 1 17
Rp Saturday, 21 July 2018 15:31
http://www.dailymirror.lk/plus/article/Megapolis-Development-Ministry-s-Light-Railway-System-JICA-to-provide-US-billion-152145.htmlNot something that could be done in a short time.
Reply : 1 9
Machan Saturday, 21 July 2018 13:32
Hello Brother, can you please explain the logic on the statement of that you are importing Zero milage vehicles after registering and de registering hence the vehicle is brand new though the government consider that it is used. Hence you would like to consider yourself as brand new vehicle importers. At the same time you need to separate the tax calculation for used vehicles separately from the brand new once. There is a bit of a confusion here.
Reply : 2 19
Haffie Saturday, 21 July 2018 14:08
How can you import Japanese brand new vehicles when almost all the Japanese makers have there respective local agents exclusively to deal in brand new vehicles in Sri Lanka. In Japan, authorized vehicle dealers strictly prohibit exporters from exporting brand new vehicles intended for local use and these guys buy vehicles from them promising to use them in Japan and then end up secretly exporting them, thus cheating both the Japanese dealers and their local agents in Sri Lanka.
Reply : 4 21
