No constructive engagement between Govt. officials: Aluthgamage

2018-07-21 06:05:27

We have never witnessed President Maithripala Sirisena, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and MPs sitting together and taking decisions in support of the government, UNP backbench MP Ananda Aluthgamage said yesterday.

Mr. Aluthgamage said this during the parliamentary debate on the Bribery (Amendment) Bill.

“This government was elected for the benefit of the people. Therefore, it is important that the President, Prime Minister and MPs of the ruling party sit together to discuss and take decisions. However, we have not witnessed such a thing,” he said. (Yohan Perera and Ajith Siriwardana)