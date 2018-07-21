No constructive engagement between Govt. officials: Aluthgamage

We have never witnessed President Maithripala Sirisena, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and MPs sitting together and taking decisions in support of the government, UNP backbench MP Ananda Aluthgamage said yesterday.
Mr. Aluthgamage said this during the parliamentary debate on the Bribery (Amendment) Bill.
“This government was elected for the benefit of the people. Therefore, it is important that the President, Prime Minister and MPs of the ruling party sit together to discuss and take decisions. However, we have not witnessed such a thing,” he said. (Yohan Perera and Ajith Siriwardana)
johan Saturday, 21 July 2018 09:10
It should be one party government if the country has to go on right or wrong path.Two party Govt.will be a tug of war only.In General elections people gave mandate to UNP to form the Govt. But our politicians joined together and formed the Govt.which was not doing any thing good to the common people. Even previous regime SLFP ruling past 20 years ignored the poor masses.
Somapala Saturday, 21 July 2018 09:28
President won with only the anti SLFP vote. But now thinks that he has to protect only the SLFP. He does not want to give any credit or to talk to the UNPers, but only to undermine them. SAD!!!!!!!!
dulan Saturday, 21 July 2018 09:33
True lot of dissent.However better than the stinking crooks and murderers of last regime
Ryan Saturday, 21 July 2018 09:49
Unp leader ranil is registered as most corrupt leader and no one talk progress with a thief all who does it are idiots and now govt can not catch other thieves also becauae of ranil pls resolve parliament sans greediness for looting
Kasun Saturday, 21 July 2018 10:06
Aren't the cabinet Meetings supposed to be the place for discussions? What's this guy suggesting.
Coconut Republic Saturday, 21 July 2018 11:38
You said it right! It's all very unprofessional and ego environment. Only needed the votes to swindle citizens money!
