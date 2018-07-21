UNESCO threatens to withdraw world heritage status of three SL sites

UNESCO has warned that it will remove the world heritage status given to Sinharaja, Dambulla and Galle Fort if they are not preserved properly, National Heritage Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe told Parliament.
The minister made this statement during a heated argument on the proposed demolition of the Mahinda Rajapaksa pavilion at the International Cricket Stadium in Galle.
“We have decided to demolish the pavilion because UNESCO has mentioned that unauthorised structures in the Galle Fort are not removed. However, we will not demolish the entire stadium,” he said.
Opposition MP Chandima Weerakkody who raised this issue in Parliament said the century-old stadium would be demolished, and that construction work of the proposed stadium in Koggala had not got off the ground though such a decision was taken years ago.
Meanwhile, MP Dinesh Gunawardene said the previous regime devised a plan to preserve the stadium as a world heritage site.
Petroleum Resources Minister Arjuna Ranatunga said the pavilion at the Galle stadium, which was an unauthorised construction, was built despite warnings from SLC officials that it was illegal.
“It was decided to demolish the pavilion soon after it was constructed, but relevant officials named it after the former President making this task impossible,” he said.
On a different note, Mr. Ranatunga said the Sri Lankan cricket team performed well whenever they played in this stadium.
Meanwhile, Sports Minister Faiszer Musthapha charged that some MPs were attempting to politicise the issue. (Yohan Perera and Ajith Siriwardana)
Cobra Sunday, 22 July 2018 07:14
World Heritage site kannada???????
Reply : 49 14
Udayanga Sunday, 22 July 2018 08:05
He is lying. Google unesco sites in danger. None of the eight are in danger
Reply : 6 28
ANTON Sunday, 22 July 2018 09:26
AND THEY WILL GIVE THAT STATUS TO OUR SACRED PARLIAMENT.
Reply : 0 29
jude Sunday, 22 July 2018 10:13
Hey get out of UNESCO like the Americans and Israel Did !!! Infact Americans went further by stop funding UNESCO!!!
Reply : 20 20
anglican ponyl Sunday, 22 July 2018 12:56
What about your government clearing of WILPATTU??????????????????
Reply : 3 18
Priyan Fernando Sunday, 22 July 2018 15:01
There is no such thing on UNESCO site. Please don't lie Mr Minister.
Reply : 2 16
Sunil P Perera Sunday, 22 July 2018 15:32
You are misleading the public Mr Minister...we verified it with UNESCO WH and they are not aware of such a thing...just like your boss's VW story..Please do not underestimate the power of common man.. those days are gone and your days are numbered..better luck next time.
Reply : 1 22
KARTHIK Sunday, 22 July 2018 16:18
Is it a Chinese Knot? Any consideration to get the assistance of China?
Reply : 0 6
Jagath Leanage Sunday, 22 July 2018 16:57
Naming these buildings , grounds , airports , harbors etc etc after politicians names are "hilarious" . Afterall they are not built by them (own funds) nor there lands .
Reply : 3 24
