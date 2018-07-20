Power Upgrade: disruptions expects at times

2018-07-20 23:45:35

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) would upgrade 132 kilovolt (kV) cable network system that feeds electricity to the entire Greater Colombo in a bid to reduce the wastage of power during transmission and distribution.

Ministry of Power and Renewable Energy Media Secretary Pathum Pasqual said the upgrade was essential and would be conducted on Friday (27) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Ministry also announced that during the upgrade, power supply in the feeding areas would be disconnected.

Accordingly, power supply in areas, including Colombo 3,4,5,7 and 8 would be disconnected during the period.

Meanwhile, the ministry announced that from July 25 to July 31 power supply in the above mentioned areas would be disrupted at times.

Mr Pasqual said that the Ministry apologizes for the inconvenience caused to the public during the period but said the upgrade was to ensure better quality service and continues power supply to the public.

The nature of the network is such that all such utilities cater the needs of Colombo City almost exclusively.

The other specialty of the Colombo City is that the entirety of its medium-voltage distribution network as well as majority of the low-voltage network is underground. (Thilanka Kanakarathna)