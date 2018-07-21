"PC polls on Jan. 5 if final decision taken by October end"

Elections Commission Chairman Mahinda Deshapriya and Delimitation Commission Chairman K. Thavalingam have informed party leaders that Provincial Council elections could be held on January 5 if a final decision on the polls was taken before the end of October.
A statement from the Speaker’s office said the two chairmen had come up with this notion at meeting held between them and leaders of political parties representing Parliament.
Meanwhile, it was reported that party leaders would meet on December 26 to decide under which system the polls should be held. A majority have preferred the proportional representation system while the Provincial Councils Minister favours the new mixed system. He has said even President Maithripala Sirisena was of the opinion that the election should be held under the mixed system.
It was reported that the Speaker would appoint a committee as per the Provincial Councils Election (Amendment) Bill. This committee will include Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, opposition leader R. Sampanthan, Ministers Rauff Hakeem and Nimal Siripala De Silva, Elections Commission Chairman Mahinda Deshapriya and Delimitation Commission Chairman K. Thavalingam. (Yohan Perera and Ajith Siriwardana)
Rohitha Saturday, 21 July 2018 10:50
A chance for us to elect another set of rouges.
Reply :
Arnold Saturday, 21 July 2018 13:03
Every election effects the economy in a big way. The outstation workers take a week long leave and all sectors specially the crucial export sector slows down to zero. Why cant they hold elections together and save the economy???
Reply :
Waco Saturday, 21 July 2018 13:19
What is this Big "If ". ?All out to post pone elections.
Reply :
Citizens Saturday, 21 July 2018 14:26
Keep this in mind before you vote! Ask why all these Chinese development projects are only importing Chinese labor and denying our Sri Lankan’s these jobs!? No one questioned the Rajapaksas about this and no one questions this Government for continuing to do so!?Development they say but where are the jobs these projects should create for the local workforce!? The Chinese loans go back to China as salaries to imported Chinese workforce. Do other countries do the same when they give us loans or is this the deal Chinese forces on us!? Chinese loans if you hire Chinese workforce!?Why does the media avoid this are that needs to be investigated!?
Reply :
