PC polls: Party leaders to meet again on July 26

Party leaders who failed to arrive at a decision on whether Provincial Council elections should be held under the proportional representation system or the new mixed system have decided to meet again on July 26, Parliamentary sources said yesterday.

Nevertheless, they have decided to hold the election by the end of this year or beginning of next year.

Although, a majority including Minister Rauff Hakeem and JO parliamentary group leader Dinesh Gunawardane have stated that the election should be held under the proportional representation system, the Provincial Councils Minister is of the opinion that polls should be held under the new mixed system. (Yohan Perera and Ajith Siriwardana)