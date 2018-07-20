Import-Export Controller arrested while soliciting bribe

Controller of the Import and Export Control Department was arrested by the Bribery Commission (BC) officials at a famous restaurant in Battaramulla today while soliciting a bribe of Rs.200,000 from a businessman.
Sources said the official was the second in command in the departmental hierarchy. (Kurulu Koojana Kariyakarawana)
Affected one Friday, 20 July 2018 21:01
When will be Corrupt Customs and Immigration will sent to Welilada. Government knew what's happening to innocent people. To afraid to take action nor do not have a Plan B to confront them. God save us from this misery.
Reply : 1 42
Mandy Saturday, 21 July 2018 12:02
Same with prison officials - instead of catching them they want to introduce death penalty. Kekille's justice.
Reply : 0 2
channa Friday, 20 July 2018 21:03
just one crow caught with garbage while many fly away freely....
Reply : 0 43
VJ Friday, 20 July 2018 21:09
Great work, this is adequate evidence to send the official to jail on corruption charges. But will this happen?
Reply : 1 35
Borat Friday, 20 July 2018 21:11
Very efficient in catching small fry. Also reported in a manner to identify culprit. Big fish don’t get caught , identity kept vague and where is the immediate prosecution??
Reply : 2 29
Premalal Friday, 20 July 2018 21:16
The corrupt government is desperately trying rid itself of the mud sticking to it by catching small fry
Reply : 14 19
jayantha Saturday, 21 July 2018 08:26
This call corruption . down the line
Reply : 0 0
Jude Saturday, 21 July 2018 08:39
SL bribery commission don't have the tools and powerless to nab over half million rupee crimes and criminals!!??
Reply : 1 2
CITIZEN Saturday, 21 July 2018 10:13
At this rate what is the point in Courts banning certain people leaving the country? They can anyway go!
Reply : 0 2
ND Saturday, 21 July 2018 11:51
It's not only at Customs and Immigration's that corruption exists, it's practiced in every govt. department. At Land Registries, you can't check your own documents unless a bribe is given. The easiest excuse is, the pages are missing or moth eaten, give a bribe, the pages suddenly appear! It's disgusting and people are fed up. And these are the people, who got a free education, free higher education, and jobs on demand, strike all the time asking for salary increments, allowances, do not pay any tax and on top of all this, does absolutely no work unless a bribe is given!! WHY CAN'T OUR RULERS PUT THESE RIGHT!!!!!
Reply : 0 3
Gamarala Saturday, 21 July 2018 12:46
Everyone in Sri Lanka knows that for a price any rule can be broken. From the lowest government official to some of the highest can be bought if the price is right. Who are we kidding? Everyone knows the game and only a very few are ever caught. Does anyone question the luxury vehicles, the luxury houses etc that some have on a small salary. of course they married well with a big dowry is the answer.All corrupt officials should be hounded out to rid this country of this menace of bribery and corruption .
Reply : 0 3
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.