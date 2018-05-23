Viral disease in South under control: Dr. Jasinghe

2018-05-23 09:31:25

While stating that the prevailing viral disease in the Southern Province had been under control, Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe said the people should be vigilant of any feverish symptoms like cold, cough and fever to seek medical aid.

Addressing a news conference, he said this disease situation had arisen due to influenza viruses and there was nothing to be perplexed.

“This disease situation has prevailed during this period in earlier also. But what is incompatible here is that most of the infants, less than one year are susceptible to the prevailing epidemic. What we request the general public is that, if any of the said symptoms like cold, cough and fever can be seen in children; take them to a qualified physician and take precautions as prescribed by the physician,” Dr. Jasinghe said.

He further said seven deaths have been reported so far due to the prevailing epidemic situation and 500-600 patients of this epidemic and other viral diseases have been reported from the South.

“The patients are taking treatment in the Kamburupitiya Base hospital, Karapitiya Teaching Hospital and District General Hospital, Matara. We have provided with every facility needed for the patients. We have also taken steps to prevent the disease from spreading by providing the staff of the hospitals with masks,” Jasinghe added. (Sheain Fernandopulle)