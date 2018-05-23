British rugger players death: Police question trishaw drivers

The Fort Police questioned several trishaw drivers in connection with the deaths of two British rugger players, after a visit to a nightclub in Colombo.
Police are hoping to identify and arrest the trishaw driver, who is believed to have given brown sugar narcotics to the ruggerites, while they were on their way to the night club in Kollupitiya.
British rugby player Thomas Howard (26) and 27-year-old Thomas Baty passed away while undergoing treatment at a private hospital after complaining of breathing difficulties.
Police are on the look out for a trishaw driver after Thomas Baty had given a statement from his hospital bed, where he said that they had consumed brown sugar drugs given by the driver.
The Fort Police said they had recorded statements from several trishaw drivers and were yet to identify the wanted driver.
Police suspect the cause of the deaths to be a drug overdose, because postmortem examinations confirmed there were no external injuries nor any other illness.(Darshana Sanjeewa)
MO77 Wednesday, 23 May 2018 09:36
Sri Lanka is hub of drug, thug and corruption
Saradiel Wednesday, 23 May 2018 09:40
Young people don't die like this. Specially sportsmen like rugger players. Got to find the responsible people and punish them. Drugs is a real menace in this country.
Dee Wednesday, 23 May 2018 10:05
It's high time that all hotels put up warning signs at the lobby about using 3 wheelers. They are a menace in every aspect. Not only for foreign persons but for locals too.
BuffaloaCitizen Wednesday, 23 May 2018 10:06
All the Trishaw's parked outside Cleopatra night club of Liberty Plaza are agents for all types of drugs including pure cocaine... you name it they have it. The Colpetty Police is paid daily
Rasheed Wednesday, 23 May 2018 10:21
Not only Kollupitiya Police, all the even the top is looked after.
Nirmal Wednesday, 23 May 2018 10:41
Drugs available in open market in Rathmala Kaldemulla area, Mt Lavinia Police don't know anything.. this is how banana republic operates.
