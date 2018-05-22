Mahendran played key role in signing FTA: Dayasiri

SLFP MP Dayasiri Jayasekara alleged today that former Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran, who was in Singapore, had played the key role in signing the Free Trade Agreement between Sri Lanka and Singapore.
"Mr. Mahendran has been assigned the duties to function as the Sri Lankan representative in Singapore in matters regarding the SL-Singapore FTA while he was wanted by the courts over the Central Bank Bond scam," he said.
He told parliament that even though the Singapore-Sri Lanka FTA was approved by the Cabinet, it was not discussed at length as the subject minister Malik Samarawickrama wanted it approved in a hurry.
He said the Cabinet approval was granted to it on condition that the Attorney General's recommendations should be included in it, adverse effects on local industries and services should be addressed and to give an opportunity to the Cabinet to discuss the adverse effect of the FTA and asked if the conditions had been followed.
He said no action had been taken to ensure the security of the local professionals, technicians and skilled and unskilled labour in the agreement.
Mr. Jayasekara said even though the minister claimed that the shortcomings could be discussed, there was no room in the agreement for any amendments as it was indefinite.
"There is not even an exit clause in the agreement. We have to go to Singapore for arbitration," he said.
He said Sri Lanka did not have a national policy on Free Trade Agreements and requested the minister to appoint a committee to implement a national policy on Free Trade Agreements and to review the impacts of the prevailing agreements. (Ajith Siriwardana and Yohan Perera)
malij Wednesday, 23 May 2018 09:19
Dayasiri was in the cabinet when the agreement was approved. Now he is saying it was rushed through the cabinet. I wonder whether he is wearing any clothes at all when he made this statement.
Reply : 0
Citizen Perera Wednesday, 23 May 2018 10:30
Dayasiri doesn't know anything about high level discussions,,, he knows only how to appear in TV reality shows,
Reply : 0
BuffaloaCitizen Wednesday, 23 May 2018 09:23
If you can find a man in 24 hours to paint or do some small house repair, your argument on FTA's with any country is valid.... otherwise you are just another buffalo elected by a citizenry who are equally buffaloes. Apologies to real buffaloes who are more intelligent.
Reply : 0
ja Wednesday, 23 May 2018 09:24
Most shameless statement by one of the most self centered, two tongued politicians of our time.He would say and do anything to advance his political ambitions.
Reply : 0
will Wednesday, 23 May 2018 10:22
If this is true ,Prez should have to revoke this agreement, Mahendren not do it for national interest,but only his and his friends benefits
Reply : 1
