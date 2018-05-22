Gota's economic policy same as ours: Malik

2018-05-22 18:45:24

International Trade and Development Strategies Minister Malik Samarawickrama today congratulated former defence secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa for the comments he made on Sri Lanka’s economic policy.

“Mr. Rajapaksa in his recent statement said India and China are emerging as global economic giants and Sri Lanka also should take this into consideration and work on its economic policy. Mr. Rajapaksa also said Sri Lanka should be made a hub in Asia. Our government also has such an economic policy. Therefore I congratulate him for accepting our economic policy,” the minister said.

“Mr. Rajapaksa’s policy is similar to those of this government. We are trying to achieve our economic goals by 2025 while Mr. Rajapaksa is trying to achieve they by 2035,” the minister said. (Yohan Perera and Ajith Siriwardana)