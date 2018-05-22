Gota's economic policy same as ours: Malik

International Trade and Development Strategies Minister Malik Samarawickrama today congratulated former defence secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa for the comments he made on Sri Lanka’s economic policy.
“Mr. Rajapaksa in his recent statement said India and China are emerging as global economic giants and Sri Lanka also should take this into consideration and work on its economic policy. Mr. Rajapaksa also said Sri Lanka should be made a hub in Asia. Our government also has such an economic policy. Therefore I congratulate him for accepting our economic policy,” the minister said.
“Mr. Rajapaksa’s policy is similar to those of this government. We are trying to achieve our economic goals by 2025 while Mr. Rajapaksa is trying to achieve they by 2035,” the minister said. (Yohan Perera and Ajith Siriwardana)
Unchikun Tuesday, 22 May 2018 20:39
This is no secret. We all know the policy of the UNP and the SLFP governments. You both rob the tax payers money and also enjoy the tax payers money.
Reply : 0 2
andi Tuesday, 22 May 2018 20:41
Yes, Policies are same. The Only diffrence is UNP can not do and will never do any thing for the benefit of the county and Gota will definitly do what he says.
Reply : 1 2
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.