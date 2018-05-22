CMC employee injured in accident

2018-05-22 13:24:50

An employee of the Colombo Municipal Council (CMC) was hospitalised when he fell into an elevator shaft at the Municipal Council building today.

An official of the CMC said there are two old elevators in the building and one of the employees who tried to get into one of the elevators from the ground floor, had fallen into the elevator shaft when the door accidentally opened.

A rescue team of the CMC fire brigade had rescued the employee and admitted him to the Colombo National Hospital.