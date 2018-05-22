CMC employee injured in accident

An employee of the Colombo Municipal Council (CMC) was hospitalised when he fell into an elevator shaft at the Municipal Council building today.
An official of the CMC said there are two old elevators in the building and one of the employees who tried to get into one of the elevators from the ground floor, had fallen into the elevator shaft when the door accidentally opened.
A rescue team of the CMC fire brigade had rescued the employee and admitted him to the Colombo National Hospital.
REEZ Tuesday, 22 May 2018 13:51
Should have utilized the toilet money to renovate the elevator.
Sanjeewa Tuesday, 22 May 2018 14:03
Another Rs. 50 million in public funds to replace with a new lift?
CITIZEN Tuesday, 22 May 2018 14:18
Immediately place a "state of the art" system from Malaysia!
Ajja Tuesday, 22 May 2018 14:19
CMC now has to question them selves for who is responsible. This shows that people who Enforce rules to others too made mistakes...
Khumbiyoo Tuesday, 22 May 2018 14:28
So, instead of the TOILET reconstruction, this will be a good investment!!! What say.....
RancidBacon Tuesday, 22 May 2018 14:39
this was the lift that was serving the mayors golden toilet
Waco Tuesday, 22 May 2018 14:40
There is no maintenance programs for Buildings, Assets etc.,
prioritize Tuesday, 22 May 2018 14:42
That 5.7 million should have been used to RENOVATE the elevator at the Colombo Municipal Council (CMC). Please prioritize your expenditure.
voter Tuesday, 22 May 2018 14:50
Hope it has not fallen on the toilet!!
Sunil Tuesday, 22 May 2018 14:55
Why not preserve this heritage also at a cost of millions of rupees to the tax payer?
