A CMC elevator collapses

An elevator at the Colombo Municipal Council (CMC) Building is reported to have collapsed a short while ago injuring one person, the Fire Brigade said. They have deployed rescue teams at the location.
REEZ Tuesday, 22 May 2018 13:51
Should have utilized the toilet money to renovate the elevator.
Sanjeewa Tuesday, 22 May 2018 14:03
Another Rs. 50 million in public funds to replace with a new lift?
CITIZEN Tuesday, 22 May 2018 14:18
Immediately place a "state of the art" system from Malaysia!
Ajja Tuesday, 22 May 2018 14:19
CMC now has to question them selves for who is responsible. This shows that people who Enforce rules to others too made mistakes...
Khumbiyoo Tuesday, 22 May 2018 14:28
So, instead of the TOILET reconstruction, this will be a good investment!!! What say.....
RancidBacon Tuesday, 22 May 2018 14:39
this was the lift that was serving the mayors golden toilet
Waco Tuesday, 22 May 2018 14:40
There is no maintenance programs for Buildings, Assets etc.,
prioritize Tuesday, 22 May 2018 14:42
That 5.7 million should have been used to RENOVATE the elevator at the Colombo Municipal Council (CMC). Please prioritize your expenditure.
voter Tuesday, 22 May 2018 14:50
Hope it has not fallen on the toilet!!
Sunil Tuesday, 22 May 2018 14:55
Why not preserve this heritage also at a cost of millions of rupees to the tax payer?
