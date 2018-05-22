IP Rangajeewa and Lamahewa re-remanded

Police Narcotic Bureau Inspector Neomal Rangajeewa and Prisons Department Commissioner Emil Ranjan Lamahewa, who were in remand custody over the Welikada Prison riots in 2012, were further remanded till June 5 by the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court today.
The CID arrested IP Rangajeewa and former Magazine Prisons Superintendent Emil Ranjan Lamahewa on March 28. (Yoshitha Perera)
