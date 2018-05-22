Subscribe

IP Rangajeewa and Lamahewa re-remanded

2018-05-22 13:11:52
Police Narcotic Bureau Inspector Neomal Rangajeewa and Prisons Department Commissioner Emil Ranjan Lamahewa, who were in remand custody over the Welikada Prison riots in 2012, were further remanded till June 5 by the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court today.

The CID arrested IP Rangajeewa and former Magazine Prisons Superintendent Emil Ranjan Lamahewa on March 28. (Yoshitha Perera)

