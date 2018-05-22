12.5% bus fare hike from midnight today; Rs.12 for the first section

The Cabinet has approved a 12.5% bus fare hike with the fare for the first section increased to Rs.12 with effect from midnight today, Deputy Minister of Transport, Ashoka Abeysinghe said.
He told Daily Mirror that the approval was granted on the condition that there would be no bus fare increases for the next two years.
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.