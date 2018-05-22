Subscribe

12.5% bus fare hike from midnight today; Rs.12 for the first section

2018-05-22 12:26:33
The Cabinet has approved a 12.5% bus fare hike with the fare for the first section increased to Rs.12 with effect from midnight today, Deputy Minister of Transport, Ashoka Abeysinghe said.

He told Daily Mirror that the approval was granted on the condition that there would be no bus fare increases for the next two years.

