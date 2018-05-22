Subscribe

President's fmr Chief of Staff further remanded

2018-05-22 11:45:52
President’s former Chief of Staff I. H. K. Mahanama who was in remanded custody over accepting a bribe of Rs. 20 million, was further remanded till June 5 by Colombo Chief Magistrate Buddhika Sri Ragala today.

Officials of the Bribery Commission had arrested Dr. Mahanama and former State Timber Corporation (STC) Chairman P. Dissanayaka while accepting a bribe of Rs.20 million from an Indian businessman on May 3. (Yoshitha Perera) 

 

