Subscribe

Mahanama, Dissanayake re-remanded till June 5

2018-05-22 11:45:52
1
1591

President Maithripala Sirisena's former chief of staff I.H.K. Mahanama and State Timber Corporation (STC) former chairman P. Dissanayaka, in remand custody on charges of accepting a Rs.20 million bribe, were today re-remanded till June 5 by Court today.

When the case was taken up for inquiry by Colombo Chief Magistrate Ranga Dassanayake, the Bribery Commission (BC) requested the Magistrate to direct prison authorities to submit the suspects for a voice test at the CID Digital Forensic Unit. The defence counsel objected to this request with the Magistrate saying he will give his ruling on the next hearing date.

The investigation was launched on the complaint that I.H.K. Mahanama solicited a bribe of Rs.540 million from an Indian investor. This amount was later reduced to Rs.100 million and the two suspects were arrested by officers of the BC while accepting a bribe of Rs.20 million. (Yoshitha Perera)

Video by Courts Prasanna

  Recommended Articles

Mangala knows I can, that’s why false propaganda: Gota

Former Defence Secre...

Six PT-6 aircraft ready to join SLAF fleet

Sri Lanka Air Force ...

Passport to the murky world of contraceptives for housemaids

Two months ago, unre...

Mathews exited to be back – but will not bowl

...

Understanding the importance of nutrition rich milk

Milk is a favourite ...

Johann Peries becomes second Sri Lankan to summit Mount Everest

Johann Peries has su...

  Comments - 1

  • Bala Tuesday, 22 May 2018 14:32

    What about Dissanayaka ?

    Reply : 0       1

Add comment

Comments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.
Name is required

Email is required
Comment cannot be empty