Mahanama, Dissanayake re-remanded till June 5

President Maithripala Sirisena's former chief of staff I.H.K. Mahanama and State Timber Corporation (STC) former chairman P. Dissanayaka, in remand custody on charges of accepting a Rs.20 million bribe, were today re-remanded till June 5 by Court today.

When the case was taken up for inquiry by Colombo Chief Magistrate Ranga Dassanayake, the Bribery Commission (BC) requested the Magistrate to direct prison authorities to submit the suspects for a voice test at the CID Digital Forensic Unit. The defence counsel objected to this request with the Magistrate saying he will give his ruling on the next hearing date.

The investigation was launched on the complaint that I.H.K. Mahanama solicited a bribe of Rs.540 million from an Indian investor. This amount was later reduced to Rs.100 million and the two suspects were arrested by officers of the BC while accepting a bribe of Rs.20 million. (Yoshitha Perera)

