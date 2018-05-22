Four-way battle for SLC Presidency

Incumbent Thilanga Sumathipala will face familiar foes Jayantha Dharmadasa and Nishantha Ranatunga in his bid to remain as President of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), when it conducts its elections on May 31.
Vice President Mohan de Silva has also handed in his nomination for the President’s post, while also contesting the posts of Vice President and Secretary.
Dharmadasa, who was part of Sumathipala’s team at the last elections in 2016, served as SLC Vice President overlooking international cricket, before tendering his resignation halfway through the term last June citing the poor performances of the national team.
Meanwhile, former Secretary Ranatunga, whose attempt to return to cricket administration at the last elections with his brother and former World Cup winning captain Arjuna Ranatunga ended in defeat to Sumathipala, is contesting for the President and Secretary posts.
Other nominees for the post of Vice President are incumbent K. Mathivanan, Shammi Silva and Hirantha Perera, who has also handed in his nomination for the post of Secretary.
Shammi Silva has also handed in his nomination for Treasurer, the post he currently holds at SLC.
Bandula Dissanayake will contest the post of Secretary and Treasurer and will come up against Eastman Narangoda for the latter position.
The SLC general membership on Saturday appointed an elections committee, in accordance with the Sports Law, chaired by Rasika Weeratunga and comprising Buddhike Illangetilleke, Commodore K. A. Sanath Uthpala, Jude Perera and Devagiri Bandara.
Prof. W.M. Amaraweera Tuesday, 22 May 2018 10:23
Out of four only one knows about Cricket ... i.e. Ranatunga and others are clowns who does not know any sports.
Reply : 0 13
Dennis Reeves Tuesday, 22 May 2018 10:27
Best and the ideal candidate is only Ranatunga not any other businessmen who are trying to earn money from Cricket.
Reply : 2 11
Dool Marcus Fernando Tuesday, 22 May 2018 11:05
Honestly to say - Thilanka and Dharmadasa robbed so many millions through SLC. They should be elected again.
Reply : 0 1
M.P.R. Leelaratne (Lawyer) Tuesday, 22 May 2018 10:28
A cricketer only should become the President of SLC. Please support Ranatunga.
Reply : 2 9
Lion T.D.S. Alwis Tuesday, 22 May 2018 10:31
All these men failed to raise the banner of SriLankan Cricket and it has gone to the bottom. Arjuna Ranatunga should quit politics and contest, surely he will be the right President for SLC.
Reply : 3 8
Jagath Leanage Tuesday, 22 May 2018 10:31
It will be very hard to defeat Thilanga , with the power and money he has.
Reply : 1 7
T.K.R.M. Weeraratne (former Cricket coach) Tuesday, 22 May 2018 10:33
All these dam crooks who destroyed SLC are back again, means SriLanka is going to be worst then Kenya....
Reply : 0 12
mark Anandappa Tuesday, 22 May 2018 11:02
How come certain individuals submit nominations for multiple positions ? Cannot they find suitable candidates for these positions. Cricket should be ridden of Sumathipala's , Dharmadasa's , Ranatunga's.I was expecting Ana Punchihewa to throw his hat .
Reply : 0 4
BuffaloaCitizen Tuesday, 22 May 2018 11:02
Ha Ha all four are utter crooks, even tho one is a cricketer. Sadly, their is no one in the Sinhalese community with honesty, ethics
Reply : 3 6
Warren Raed Tuesday, 22 May 2018 11:58
Everyone is only Power Hungry. No one wants ti genuinely serve the country.
Reply : 0 1
