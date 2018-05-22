Johann Peries second Sri Lankan to summit Mt. Everest

Sri Lanka's Johann Peries successfully summited the 29,030 feet of Mount Everest at 5.55 a.m in Nepal time today.
This was his second attempt and Mr. Peries now has become the second Sri Lankan to summit Mt. Everest after Jayanthi Kuru Utumpala in 2016.
He left the Camp at 4.00p.m last evening.
His earlier attempt in 2016 was unsuccessful when his oxygen tank failed 400 metres from the summit.
Posting a Twitter message the Foreign Employment Bureau had wished their warmest congratulations.
Sangaralingham Tuesday, 22 May 2018 08:31
I am delighted and pleased with your success in climbing the world highest mountain. Great acheivement
Ajja Tuesday, 22 May 2018 08:48
BIG SALUTE to you Johann for your courage. We should tell this good lesson of Johann to our younger generation about how go to target with determination. Great !
Janaka Tuesday, 22 May 2018 09:15
Proud of you....Great achievement....You didn't give up...
srilankan Tuesday, 22 May 2018 09:49
Its very inspiring to see such feats by Sri Lankans. May god bless you for more such feats. bro next you go up, please take our cabinet also, and leave them there... the question of whether they can climb is another story... atleast take them with you.
Redflame Tuesday, 22 May 2018 09:52
You failed last year but you achieved your target this year. Great determination. Congratulations!
Dot Tuesday, 22 May 2018 09:57
Real achievement with so much commitment ..well you are indeed a Sri Lankan with difference ..Congratulations !
mike Tuesday, 22 May 2018 09:58
congrats! super achievement . this is the kind of news we need to read in the morning
DillonDP Tuesday, 22 May 2018 10:09
Wow Johann wish you the very best, NEVER GIVE UP
Deen Mohamed Tuesday, 22 May 2018 10:10
Great achievement, congratulations
Truth Seeker Tuesday, 22 May 2018 11:02
By Helicopter?
Ajith P Perera Tuesday, 22 May 2018 15:03
Congratulations Johann
Harini Tuesday, 22 May 2018 20:38
Congratulations! Best wishes to you.
