JVP to present 20A in parliament today

2018-05-22 02:18:37

The Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) said yesterday it would today present the 20th Amendment to the Constitution on abolishing the executive presidency.

JVP MP Bimal Ratnayake told Daily Mirror the draft of the Amendment would be handed over to the Parliament Secretary General today.

"There are several procedures to be carried out before it is included in the order paper for the debate in parliament. It should be forwarded to the Attorney General for legal clarifications and should be gazetted as an Act before it is included in the order paper and taken up for debate,” he said.

The MP said the draft would be in Sinhala, Tamil and English and pointed out that the JVP had discussed the salient points of the Amendment with main political parties and would launch an awareness programme on the draft Bill until it was taken for debate in parliament. (Ajith Siriwardana)