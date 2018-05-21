Subscribe

President instructs to provide immediate relief

2018-05-21 14:53:45
5
686

President Maithripala Sirisena has instructed relevant authorities to provide immediate relief to the victims of the adverse weather conditions, the President's Media Division said today.

The President instructed officials to provide relief without considering financial funds as an issue.

 

 

  Comments - 5

  • Thomas Monday, 21 May 2018 15:56

    Lol what a joker ! Where’s the relief for all the people and families that lost jobs in Mirissa after you’re executive order ?

    Reply : 4       2

    Namal Monday, 21 May 2018 15:58

    You can instuct but the tresuary is empty..

    Reply : 0       6

    Sam Monday, 21 May 2018 16:11

    That's like giving permission to steal to politicians.

    Reply : 0       4

    KOLA KOTIYA Monday, 21 May 2018 16:40

    IF YOU CAN CATCH THE CULPRITS IT WILL BE THE BIGGEST RELIEF TO US

    Reply : 0       6

    K shantha Monday, 21 May 2018 17:13

    By the time aids are delivered, it would be the drought season.

    Reply : 0       5

