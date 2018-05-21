Mangala knows I can, that’s why false propaganda: Gota

Former Defence Secretary Gotabhaya Rajapaksa on Sunday said Finance Minister Mangala Samaraweera was spreading false propaganda against him because the minister was aware of his ability.
He recalled how Minister Samaraweera pasted posters against Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe during the time of President Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga.
“Recently, Minister Samaraweera said he knew Mr. Wickremesinghe could perform well and that was why he pasted posters against Mr.Wickremesinghe. Similarly, he has initiated a false propaganda campaign against me and I can say this is because he knows I can,” Mr. Rajapaksa told an event organised by the Federation of National Organisations in Badulla.
He said the previous government didn’t keep pointing fingers at people or locked horns with political opponents.
“We had work to do. We didn't keep blaming the Opposition or fight with political opponents. We were fighting with the ruthless terrorists who killed innocent civilians and damaged properties,” he said.
He said what the country requires at the moment is a team who can work efficiently, identify policies and challenges in order to create polices to face those challenges.
“We shouldn't wait until the last moment to create policies after coming to power,” Mr. Rajapaksa said.
Meanwhile, he said the government keeps opening projects almost completed by the previous government in order to score points.
He also said there is no national security in the country today. “The country should be stable and the security should be established in order to develop the country. Otherwise, no investor will come to Sri Lanka,” he said. (Lahiru Pothmulla)
Stunned Citizen Monday, 21 May 2018 12:08
Have you given up your US Citizenship?
Reply : 22 68
Ceylon Monday, 21 May 2018 12:10
What can ??.he kept sayi g allways never come to politics.now what is telling.
Reply : 15 42
Dhammika Monday, 21 May 2018 12:16
Its NOT false propaganda . White vans , abductions and dissappearences happened during your regime ! .
Reply : 35 70
Waco Monday, 21 May 2018 12:18
Ava-Mangala is a write off.
Reply : 38 18
ANTON Monday, 21 May 2018 12:24
WHAT THIS REMINDS ME IS .... " THOSE WHO LIVE IN GLASS HOSES SHOULD NOT THROW STONES AT OTHERS"
Reply : 6 31
mike Monday, 21 May 2018 12:25
sir please argue with people of your intellect. why do u need to waste time with a useless guy. you were the architect of war victory. what has this guy done ? where are the new investors which he
Reply : 67 38
ANTON Monday, 21 May 2018 12:27
THOSE DAYS A MICE SHOUTED AT CATS AFTER CONSUMING TODDY, NOW IT SEEMS TO BE DRINKING WHISKY AND CHALLENGING LIONS..........
Reply : 9 30
Lankan007 Monday, 21 May 2018 12:27
Yes we know you can abduct people in white van
Reply : 23 61
VJ Monday, 21 May 2018 13:07
To hold public office a person will require more than competency; integrity, credibility and honesty. The project he has started is to whitewash his crimes. With the newly established special courts, I am sure the people will know the truth. He would be better off going back to the US and continue doing what he does best. He is worried the long arm of the law will come after him. Entering politics is not by choice but a necessacity.
Reply : 5 17
JIM Monday, 21 May 2018 13:15
Yes, you can.
Reply : 14 9
Buddhi Perera Monday, 21 May 2018 13:30
Not only Mangala, everybody knows what your capabilities are.
Reply : 4 16
