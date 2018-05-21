President reduces Rajitha's delegation to 14 from 20

2018-05-21 10:24:15

President Maithripala Sirisena has pruned Health Minister Dr. Rajitha Senaratne 's delegation to attend the 70th summit of the World Health Organization (WHO) from 20 to 14.

The President is reported to have struck off six names because such a big number of delegates had not been sent to this event during the period when he served as the Health Minister.

It is said that a delegation of deputy directors of health had been included in this list.

When the journalists questioned about this fact, the Deputy Minister of Health said that it was true.

The Geneva convention of WHO, will commence today and continue till May 30, 2018. Dr. Senarathna left the island on Friday (19) to participate in this convention. (Sujith Hewajulige)