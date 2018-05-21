Avissawella-Kegalle Main Road inundated at Thalduwa

2018-05-21 08:16:32

The vehicular movement along the Avissawella-Kegalle Main Road has been hampered due to the overflowing of the Seethawaka River at Thalduwa, Police said.

They requested motorists to use alternative routes.

Meanwhile, the educational authorities have taken a decision to close down schools in Ratnapura, Dehiowita and Nivithigala Educational Zones for two days ending tomorrow.