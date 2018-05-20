NBRO issues landslide warnings for 9 districts including Colombo

2018-05-20 20:11:09

Landslide warnings have been issued to Kalutara, Kegalle, Ratnapura, Kurunegala, Nuwara-Eliya, Badulla, Galle, Colombo and Gampaha Districts since the rainfall within the past 24 hours has exceeded 100mm, the National Building Research Organization (NBRO) said.

The NBRO requested the public living in the warned areas to evacuate to a safer locations to avoid the risk of landslides, slope failures, rock falls, cutting failures and ground subsidence.

It said people living in and around all mountainous areas, manmade cut slopes and roads within the Agalawatte, Bulathsinhala, Palinda Nuwara, Walallawita and Ingiriya Divisional Secretariats (DS) in Kalutara District, Dehiovita, Deraniyagala, Yatiyanthota, Aranayaka, Rambukkana, Kegalle, Bulathkohupitiya, Ruwanwella, Warakapola DS in Kegalle District to be watchful.

Accordingly, it also advised people living in Eheliyagoda, Kuruwita, Ratnapura and Elapatha DS in Ratnapura District, Rideegama, Ibbagamuwa, Mawathagama, Mallawapitiya DS in Kurunegala District and Ambagamuwa DS in Nuwara- Eliya District and Haldummulla DS in Badulla District to be alert of possible landslides if the rains continued.

Further, it said people living in Elpitiya, Galle Four Gravets DS in Galle District and Seethawaka DS in Colombo and all susceptible areas previously identified in Gampaha District should pay special attention of possible threats. (Thilanka Kanakarathna)