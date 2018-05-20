Water levels increasing-- Be vigilant: DMC

Disaster Management Centre (DMC) today warned the people living along the downstream of the Gin Ganga, Attanagalu Oya and Kalu Ganga to be cautious as the water levels of the rivers reached the spill level due to the heavy rainfall experienced in the catchment areas.
Quoting the Irrigation Department’s latest report issued at 3.30pm, DMC warned the public to pay special attention over the water levels of the mentioned rivers as the Meteorology Department expected more rains in the coming hours.
According to Irrigation Department, water level of the Gin Ganga at the Thawalama water indicator had exceeded minor flood level.
It said people living in Baddegama, Bope, Poddala, Weliwetiya, Divithura, Nagoda, Niyagoda, Thawalama and Neluwa to be cautious of sudden flood situation.
It also said vehicular movement could be affected in Udugama-Akuressa Road, Elpitiya-Thawalama Road, Pitigala-Thawalama Road and Unanvitiya -Mapalagama Road if the rains continued.
Meanwhile, the department said water level of the Attanagalu Oya was reaching caution level at the Dunamale water indicator and warned the people living in Negombo, Ja-Ela, Minuwangoda and Gampaha to be vigilant of minor flood situation.
It said, the vehicular movement could be affected on the Gampaha- Ja-Ela Road and the Gampaha- Minuwangoda Road as a result.
Accordingly, Kalu Ganga and its tributary Kuda Oya were reaching the caution level at the Ellagawa and Millakanda.
The Irrigation Department requested the people living in the Madurawala, Horana, Bulathsinhala, Ingiriya and Palinda Nuwara Divisional Secretariats to be cautious of the rising water levels.
DMC Deputy Director Pradeep Kodippili said four spill gates of Deduru Oya and one spill gate of Udawalawa and Kukuleganga had been opened due to the heavy rains received at the reservoirs.
Meanwhile, two spill gates of the Laxapana Reservoir have also opened a short while ago. (Thilanka Kanakarathna)
Dilan Sunday, 20 May 2018 19:24
There is a minor flood in kaduwela, what is the situation of kalani ganga
Reply : 1 6
Gehan Sunday, 20 May 2018 20:42
Yes now the ambathale road is flooded, its flooding towards law level.. people be vigilant
Reply : 2 2
Perera Sunday, 20 May 2018 20:44
Kotikawatta juncton is under water, small vehicullar movement is restricted
Reply : 2 3
Keshini jayawardena Monday, 21 May 2018 08:49
Parts of the Heen Ela at Rajagiriya and Nawala are completely blocked by reeds and the Sri Lanka Land reclamation and Development Corporation is being very slow at clearing despite the impending monsoon rains and flood warnings . These canals must be kept clear toMinimise colombo city flooding. Regular clearing and Msintenance is a must , and urgent action needed at the moment .
Reply : 0 2
