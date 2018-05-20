Six accidents in Expressways

2018-05-20 17:22:19

At least six road accidents have been reported by this evening on the Southern and Katunayake expressways, Police Media Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara said.

He said four accidents on Southern Expressway and another two on Katunayake Expressway had been reported.

Meanwhile, four individuals including a child had been admitted to the Nagoda Hospital after a jeep veered off the road and crashed into the safety barrier of the Southern Expressway around 11.50 am today.

Police said the child and a women among the admitted was in a critical condition.

The prevailing adverse weather conditions had caused the accidents.

SP Gunasekara warned the motorists to be cautious when using the Expressways until the adverse weather condition reduced. (Thilanka Kanakarathna)