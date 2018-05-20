Taking a swipe at former President Mahinda Rajapaksa and former Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Finance and Mass Media Minister Mangala Samaraweera today said that both former leaders now seem to be engaged in an untiring effort to throw the country again into “Vipath Maga” (the destructive path).
In a seeming response to the lecture delivered by former Defence Secretary at the Annual Convention for 2018 of his movement "Viyathmaga" (path of intellectuals) on May 13, the Minister said in a statement that both former President who is responsible for ruining this country by allowing his family relatives and cronies to plunder the country’s economy and his sibling, former Defense Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa who unleashed terror through the white van culture that isolated the country internationally have lost memory.
“Gotabaya Rajapaksa who invented white van terror in Sri Lanka that attracted world attention has said recently that the rulers and the public officials should be free of corruption. Mr. Rajapaksa who could be considered as the most corrupted and dangerous public officer ever appointed in this country, is now talking like a child, Samaraweera said.
Several cases being heard in Courts and investigated by Police against him currently including the case on MIG deal, case on plundering public funds to construct memorial museums and name them after his parents, unleashing assault on journalists and enforced disappearances, some of them instigating corruption and terror and maintaining illegal armoury thereby depriving the Government of its due income, are some of them, the minister went on to say.
He said that the former leaders have been envious of this Government as it was able to strengthen the local economy despite many challenges after 2015 and Rajapaksas have been fabricating statistics and distorting the truth in an attempt to mislead the public.
Retorting the purported claim by Gotabaya Rajapaksa that the debt crisis was created by the Yahapalana government, the minister said that only US$ 863 million have to be paid for the debt that was borrowed after 2015.
Since gaining independence in 1948, the highest amount of foreign debt has to be paid in 2018. The total foreign debt to be paid this year is US$ 2,845 million out of which US$ 1,789 million has to be paid as foreign debts which were borrowed prior to 2015. Only an installment of US$ 1,056 to be paid for the foreign loans borrowed after 2015. Accordingly, 63% of debt installments that is to be paid this year are repayments of debts that had been borrowed during Mr. Rajapaksa’s tenure as finance minister" Samaraweera claimed. Although 1.8% of the GDP was spent for education in 2014, it was gradually increased up to 1.9% in 2017. It will further be increased up to 6% in the next few years. The allocation for health will be increased up to 3.5% of GDP in the next few years. The allocations for public welfare have been increased to 265 billion rupees in 2017 from 165 billion rupees in 2014. It is an increase from 1.6% to 2% of GDP, he said.
“The economy during the previous government, handled by their cronies and henchmen didn’t have any proper system in place to implement the economic development in a manner that would benefit the people. Rajapaksa siblings who ruled this country under such a background have been attempting to regain power by throwing the people into “Vipath Maga” the destructive path. Therefore we urge the people to defeat such attempts and rally round the Government’s agenda to build a strong economy and a rich country by the year 2025,” he added.
JIM Sunday, 20 May 2018 16:54
Getting nervous, aren't we !!!!
Reply : 5 18
Neela Sunday, 20 May 2018 16:58
No matter what you say the nation is waiting to re-elect the Rajapakses.
Reply : 16 27
Sunday, 20 May 2018 17:07
ALL SORTS OF ECONOMIC PUNDITS ALL THE WAY MODELING OR COMMANDING BUT THE STATE HAS BEEN IN DISASTER...
Reply : 4 14
Gummay Baiya Sunday, 20 May 2018 17:27
We are still waiting for your evidence and proof of the military coup d'état "vipatha".
Reply : 5 17
Johan Sunday, 20 May 2018 17:42
They know there are a set of fools in JO and in business community to clap hands to his insane lectures.Former ministers and MPs they never speak against them due to fear.They were not bothered about the people or country because their pockets are filled in some other way.
Reply : 11 16
Wewala Sunday, 20 May 2018 17:46
Much better than Yamapalanaya, who are you to decide, it’s the people who will decide. Come down to Earth.
Reply : 13 16
Nilame Sunday, 20 May 2018 17:53
Don’t want to see your people in power after 2020,people waiting to kick you all at the earliest as so far did enough damage to the country by so-called yahapalana gang.
Reply : 6 18
Max Sunday, 20 May 2018 17:55
Get lost mr. minister. Under the yahapalanaya, we are already in "vipath maga" and driving fast to the anarchy!
Reply : 8 19
Don Sunday, 20 May 2018 17:57
Mangala is terrified of the future.This is the only thing this government has done, just keep criticising Mahinda.People want results , you guys will loose and loose badly and you deserve it too
Reply : 6 14
Lima Sunday, 20 May 2018 18:04
VERY GOOD MANGALA , YOU SPEAK THE TRUTH OPEN , WHERE IS PRES MS SPEAKING ON THIS , WHY THE COURT IS ISSUING STATEMENT TO EXTEND IS NON CAPTURE , WHERE THE RULE OF LAW TO THE COUNTRYMEN , WHERE ARE WE HEADING , PUBLIC DO NOT WANT TO SEE ANY REGIME OF THAT CULTURE AND NATURE TO BE SO DESTRUCTIVE
Reply : 9 10
Citizen A Sunday, 20 May 2018 18:30
The country and its economy was way better during then Mr. Minister. Pls do your job properly than always blaming the previous government. We citizens sent you all to power to do a better job than them.. but it definitely seems a mistake that we all voters did in 2015. At least now pls shut up and do what’s in your scope of duty properly.. else leave.
Reply : 3 14
concern Sunday, 20 May 2018 18:32
No need to defend the present govt. if you are doing a good job. Will the opposition party say anything in favor of the govt. regardless.
Reply : 4 4
Kamala Wimalasinghe Sunday, 20 May 2018 18:35
You have no credibility Samaraweera. You repeatedly said that Rajapaksa stole USD 18 billion and your Western friends would help you to recover that. Who were caught finally? None other than Ranil W and Ravi K. So better keep your mouth shut.
Reply : 5 12
Justice Sunday, 20 May 2018 18:40
Until and unless the political problem between the major and minor are solved, there is not going to be economic advancement. No foreign country going to invest in SL. However will people / governments understand this basic problem ?
Reply : 2 3
Ceylon Sunday, 20 May 2018 19:11
Enough of your stupid baila.people fed up with your stupid talks.did you bring back rajapaksas stolen $18 billions??.did you put them to jail??.
Reply : 5 10
Premalal Sunday, 20 May 2018 19:13
You have already done that by imposing a draconian tax law on the limping economy at the behest of the IMF.
Reply : 5 9
Jiff Sunday, 20 May 2018 19:29
You mean intellectuals such as Prof bandula, Mano sekaram and Eranda Ginige are trying to throw the country into vipath maga?
Reply : 4 9
JeffK Sunday, 20 May 2018 19:30
Worlds first tailor to run an economy
Reply : 6 13
Niro Sunday, 20 May 2018 19:30
Country is already in vipath maga.
Reply : 3 10
Mahesh Sunday, 20 May 2018 19:31
The rate of loans taken by Yahapalane is higher than asiyawe ascharya. But you need to know maths to understand it.
Reply : 3 10
Lalith Sunday, 20 May 2018 19:32
As kiriella said ona gonakuta puluwan accuse others. You have 1 and 1/2 years to prove your big mouth.
Reply : 3 9
Eds Sunday, 20 May 2018 19:35
Too late Mangy. 42 months of your unproductive, treacherous governance and people are now clear who's taking the country down which "Maga" !
Reply : 4 9
will Sunday, 20 May 2018 19:39
SLFP in power for twenty years till 2015,for all 20 years they borrowed,but its only 62.9% but for last 3 years along its 37.12% what would happen they could continue for 20 years,both main parties want to continue this corrupt system,if not they rob the country without shame while changing hands
Reply : 3 3
Zub Sunday, 20 May 2018 19:48
The country knows how the former Army Headquarters was sold and money put into another account without the consolidated account and used as it was their personal money.This Govt is not perfect but we need to appreciate what the Fin Minister is saying.
Reply : 12 6
Hari Mani Sunday, 20 May 2018 19:55
Yes you levy all these acquisitions against MR and GR, but what have you done about it? Zero and your administration also promoted corruption. Stop this ping pong, you all need to be sacked and sent to jail for promoting corruption and sending the country down the spiraling destructive path. Its time educated and honest youngsters like Kumar Sangakkara enter politics and save this country from this career politicians.
Reply : 4 5
Nanayakara Gunathilaka Sunday, 20 May 2018 20:15
Mr. Mangala, we have almost forgotten you came under good governance logo. your party and government hold the Asian record of plundering central bank of the country. rest of your records are no better ether.
Reply : 3 11
Dee Sunday, 20 May 2018 20:26
Hope the former economic advisers son did not advise GR. If so 'sorry.com' in the least chance he comes into power.
Reply : 2 1
Hemantha Sunday, 20 May 2018 20:36
Dear Mr Managala Please tell us what you have achieved in last 3 years? If you say blaming Rajapakshe's is the only achievement , then get ready to go home ,We are fed up with your useless talks
Reply : 2 3
Cisco Sunday, 20 May 2018 21:13
You all taking countrymen to" vipath maga"
Reply : 2 4
Jagath Leanage Sunday, 20 May 2018 21:28
Whatever said and done , now people know what will happen in 2020. It will be a very convincing victory to Gota .
Reply : 2 1
upali Sunday, 20 May 2018 21:44
Tell me about your SUDU NELUM saga during Chandrika era.
Reply : 0 1
