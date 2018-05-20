Power disruptions in several areas due to rain

2018-05-20 11:35:54

Electricity supply in the Kegalle, Galle, Mathugama and Agalawatta areas had been disrupted due to the heavy rain, the Ceylon Electricity Board said.

Director and CEB spokesman Sulakshana Jayawardena said Electricity supply in Mathugama, Galle and Ambalangoda were disrupted due to the tripping of transmission lines.

He said power supply in several areas in Kegalle and Agalawatta were also disrupted due to incidents of trees falling on to power lines.

The CEB workers are restoring the supply of electricity, he said.