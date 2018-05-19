50 senior military officers awarded honorary medals

2018-05-19 13:47:00

Fifty officers who were retired and officers in service in Tri forces obtained Excellent Service Award (Vishista Seva Vibhusana Padakkama) from President Maithripala Sirisena at a ceremony at the Presidential Secretariat this morning.

The excellent services award is a special award that is awarded to the Lieutenant Generals and officers of higher ranks in Navy and Air Force who completed 25 years of service and who held an excellent service record.



The award ceremony started with the National anthem and the two minutes of silence to honour the soldiers who sacrificed their lives.



Firstly, Three-forces Commanders- Lieutenant General Mahesh Senanayake,Vice Admiral Sirimevan Ranasinghe and Air Vice Marshal Kapila Jayampathy, were presented awards by the President.



Then awards were offered to the rest of the officers by the President.



After the ceremony everyone joined for a group photo.



State Minister Ruwan Wijeywardena and Chiefs of Security Councils, including Chiefs of Tri forces and senior officials were present in this event.