Can't compare JVP with LTTE: Champika

Minister Champika Ranawaka said yesterday the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) could not be compared with the LTTE.
He said this at the 2018 Virudana Ranaviru Upahara or commemoration of war heroes organised by the JHU at the Mihindu Seth Madura in Attidiya.
The minister said though the JVP was responsible for a large number of political killings, it never conducted any mass killings or destroyed religious places of worship.
He said there were a group of people in this society that see the crimes committed by the LTTE as heroic acts, but requested the people to remain calm and act intelligently to defeat them.
The minister said there were no Tamil political prisoners in this country.
“There are 56 LTTE suspects detained, against whom lawsuits had been filed, and there are another nine individuals pending court cases. There are also some security forces personnel in prison on various charges,” he said.
The minister said in 2010 some 12,260 LTTE leaders were released and the country had to pay that price now. He said the security personnel who are in custody did not commit crime for their personal benefit but had only acted on the orders from their superiors, who are now living in comfort.
He said some 26,000 soldiers were killed and some 17,000 were disabled as a result of the 30-year war -- 23,000 LTTEers were killed while some 9,000 civilians belonging to all ethnic groups were killed by the LTTE.
The minister said according to records, some 5,000 Tamils were killed as a result of this war, and that the Government has the responsibility to take care of those who were injured.
He said a small group of people was attempting to venerate LTTE Leader Velupillai Prabhakaran and lead the country towards darkness again.
Venerable Omalpe Sobitha Thera said some separatist groups attempted to make May 18 a national day of mourning.
“This day should be celebrated with joy as it is the day we received freedom from a 30-year war. Some attempt to compare the JVP with the LTTE. What the JVP did was political as it attempted to topple the government, but the LTTE attempted to separate the country, killing thousands of innocent people. Only those from the diaspora will attempt to justify the commemoration of the LTTE,” the Thera said. (Thilanka Kanakarathna)
Ceylon Saturday, 19 May 2018 12:26
Be truthfull liar.ltte created by the slankan governments discriminations.tamils demanded only equall rights.government terror created ltte.
Reply : 21 28
Seanarath Saturday, 19 May 2018 14:04
Yes, you correct, not compiling with Tamil leaders for 50/50 representation in the state constitutional council from Donoughmore Commission in 1931. If Sinhalese leaders allowed that purely democratic demand, there would not have LTTE
Reply : 13 14
Jvp=LTTE Saturday, 19 May 2018 12:48
Lol Don’t lie man i have seen bodies of innocent sinhala people killed by JVP
Reply : 5 30
christo Saturday, 19 May 2018 12:51
there are no good terrorists and bad terrorists, all are terrorists
Reply : 3 30
Gajabha Saturday, 19 May 2018 12:54
Well said Patali,Rajithaya is a Cuck who probably worship Praba in secret as cucks like to worship alpha males irrespective of the fact that they are mass murderers or not.People like you and Marshal Fonseka should take the UNP on right track before these cucks and butterflies destroy the only Conservative Political party in Sri lanka
Reply : 29 8
Long memory Saturday, 19 May 2018 13:08
The difference was the the JVP was relatively untrained and couldn't accomplish the same level of military achievement as the LTTE. Also, they were less committed to their cause and possibly carried out killing of personal enemies.
Reply : 2 35
ND Saturday, 19 May 2018 13:11
Rajitha Senaratne just shoots his mouth without thinking. Belongs to the group of moron politicians serving this country! Not at all Spokesman material!!
Reply : 16 9
Graham Saturday, 19 May 2018 13:13
Rajitha with his incumbent boss RW trying hard to give equal status to LTTE terrorists...
Reply : 20 6
Machan Saturday, 19 May 2018 13:33
fact check: "it never conducted any mass killings".. - JVP guerrillas killed thousands in ruthless assassinations and attacks on public facilitiesfact check: "or destroyed religious places of worship." ?- Bomb attack on Kataragama procession in 1989- Temple of the Tooth attack on 8 February 1989
Reply : 1 16
Srilankan Saturday, 19 May 2018 13:45
Tamils never had a place to go as they were treated second class citizens and had no options but to fight for their freedom., on the other hand our JVPers ? Still we are not too late, we all Sinalese, Tamils and Muslims shall unite as Srilankans to build this country and have equal rights to everyone. Will select genuine non racist politicians to take this country forward.
Reply : 4 13
Suresh Saturday, 19 May 2018 14:35
State Terrorism is the cause for the birth of LTTE.Can you deny?
Reply : 7 11
British Tourist Saturday, 19 May 2018 14:52
The differences were the Tamil terrorists were officially trained by a foreign country and were naturally a better fighters than the Sinhalese terrorists.The only commonality was the insane hate both had for the middle and upper classes of their respective communities.
Reply : 3 14
