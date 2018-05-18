No move to spend Rs.5.7 mn to renovate toilets: Rosy

There is no move to spend Rs.5.7 million to renovate the toilets at the Mayor’s official residence but some Rs.5.2 million is to be spent on preserving the entire bungalow as a place of archeologically value, Colombo Mayor Rosy Senanayake said today.
She said this when referring to a report which said Rs.5.7 million is to be spent for renovating the toilets in the Mayor's official residence.
“I have sought the advice of an expert from the Department of Archaeology on renovating the official bungalow and preserving it as a place of archaeological value. It was this expert who adviced me on purchasing fittings and other material for the renovation. The method followed earlier was a fully fledged contract which included provding material and labour but this time the Colombo Municipal Council (CMC) will purchase the material and deploy CMC workers to carry out the work," the Mayor told a media briefing today.
She said this was a part of a programme to preserve buildings of archaeological value such as the Colombo Town Hall and the Old Town Hall.
“I have my own private residence with seven bedrooms and eight toilets thanks to my husband. What we want to do is to make sure that the place where the City's 1st citizen meets foreign dignitaries is suitable for such meetings. This property belonged to the people not to me,” the Mayor said.
The media release issued by her earlier said the CMC had been under the administration of the Municipal Commissioner for more than one and half years similar to other local government institutions and therefore Mayor’s bungalow had also remained closed and unused. (Yohan Perera)
Real Peace Friday, 18 May 2018 20:42
I cannot disagree with her. It’s our heritage and the Mayor’s residence proudly represents the people of this great capital of a great nation.
Reply : 46 124
Harry Saturday, 19 May 2018 04:17
Heritage??? What baila when public doesn't have toilets even decent toilets at central bus stand?
Reply : 26 52
Dotard Saturday, 19 May 2018 06:54
Great capital of a great nation with what kind of politicians!!!?
Reply : 14 32
The Saturday, 19 May 2018 14:43
The building is indeed historically and the major doesn't live in it
Reply : 1 4
Don Friday, 18 May 2018 21:05
The people who talk without facts and the truth have open their cesspits.
Reply : 32 69
Ceylon Friday, 18 May 2018 21:28
Too late response.internet era you must be quick to avoid negative publicity damage.
Reply : 4 84
Manel Friday, 18 May 2018 21:31
Reply the rumor mongers immediately. Well done MAYORESS.
Reply : 39 81
Now need Bikini bathing Friday, 18 May 2018 21:52
is this okay?
Reply : 18 16
Saman Friday, 18 May 2018 21:59
No smoke without fire. Press releases are one thing and giving definite evidence is one thing. Even RK says he is innocent as a baby.
Reply : 17 60
Golu Banda Friday, 18 May 2018 22:32
If she is real social minded she should operate from her home. Is that the priority in the town to "preserving the entire bungalow as a place" mean for preserving for posterity ? She would have started from Gabage , eradication of Dengu, prevent city sewerage enter in to city drains and water bodies, slum improvements, eradication of drugs, improvements to parking spaces, bus shelters , stormwater drains, slum improvements, pro-poor rehabilitation programs, self employments for city beggars and so on. This is why I think our voters are a bunch of fools. Look at Maharagama people.
Reply : 6 31
DD Saturday, 19 May 2018 07:38
We made a request to Maharagama Pradeshiya Sabha to replace a street lamp with a new on 2 months ago. Still it has not been done.
Reply : 2 23
G O Dayasiri Friday, 18 May 2018 22:40
Oh really ?? Now you changed the story eh? Just after all hell broke on social media..!! Good for nothing parasites thriving on poor man's tax money !!
Reply : 10 23
Sas Saturday, 19 May 2018 14:45
And social media is credible? She doesn't even live in the building
Reply : 4 5
Gayan Friday, 18 May 2018 22:42
This is a press statement. Show the bills so people can see what is spent on what.
Reply : 8 20
sach Friday, 18 May 2018 22:54
I remember she once ordered Australian bee honey for parliament buffet in 2012
Reply : 5 25
Tinkiriya Friday, 18 May 2018 23:02
Fire those within the CMC who provide misleading information and rumours. Best way to get rid of useless employees who are jobless or incompetent.
Reply : 14 14
Gayathri Aunadhi Saturday, 19 May 2018 00:06
Why do you control vote base by automatically adding plus to these comments? Do you think that ordinary people are such idiots not to understand that DM is supporting Rosy. Shame on you DM! Why not publish "some" comments? Is it because they talk the truth?
Reply : 11 14
Citizen Saturday, 19 May 2018 14:57
Hey Gayathri How do you came to know about Mayor's move to spend so much of money only for toilet. Thanks to DM, we came to know abt this. Grow up as a reader DM had exposed so many things, even this news came to light becos of DM. they may be recieving hundrds of comments and unable to authorise them. even see above comments, most of them were against Rosy. Dont be an absent minded person like Rosy Citizen
Reply : 1 4
Nelum Saturday, 19 May 2018 02:08
She has got her priorities mixed up. Is this the burning issue of council at the moment?
Reply : 3 26
SW Saturday, 19 May 2018 07:42
Exactly correct what you say. People are taxed on their medical needs, charging 5% tax on bank interests which is the income of people after retirement. These people are misusing these tax money. Isn't it far better to beg on the road?
Reply : 3 19
Ash Saturday, 19 May 2018 02:28
Very well said Madame Mayor. You go Girl...
Reply : 26 11
Mrs Seetha Wanigatunga Saturday, 19 May 2018 03:38
This must be the most pressing need of Colombo!Wonder whether the toilets are opened to the public as it belongs to the public!
Reply : 5 31
loora Saturday, 19 May 2018 04:18
My God.is that so.hm hmmmm via DM Android App
Reply : 6 10
dinna Saturday, 19 May 2018 06:03
Most upmarket houses in Colombo would spend more than 5mn on the toilets and its fittings. Why not in the mayors house. She is investing it in her official residence which is public property unlike others who build palaces with public money. This culture of finding fault with eveything progressive with keep SL a 3rd world nation for ever.
Reply : 26 10
nada Saturday, 19 May 2018 06:16
let the JVP inspect the bungalow and clarify
Reply : 6 16
Lanka putra Saturday, 19 May 2018 06:33
Good explanation. Do such faster next time. People who shout please get your facts correct first.
Reply : 19 8
Yeti Saturday, 19 May 2018 06:57
Now the JO is digging into toilets too???????
Reply : 13 12
td Saturday, 19 May 2018 07:23
We never asked or we do not even care what you own, that’s your personal business, but those who voted for you to become the Mayor of capital of Sri Lanka want to know and they have a right to know what happening to their tax money. You were not self-elected to the Colombo city. You were elected to the post of mayor by the people of Colombo metropolitan area. However thanks for revealing of your personal info to the country. Next time please think twice before you do or say something!
Reply : 4 26
Monica Saturday, 19 May 2018 08:24
The building is important and is of historical value to us. But, when were the last renovations done? If recently as 10-15 years, shouldn't it have been maintained by the predecessors? And, if in dilapidated condition, as the Mayoress claim it is, did the immediate predecessor live in the same conditions as is now?
Reply : 2 12
Pal joey Saturday, 19 May 2018 08:34
You fools must understand that old buildings add to the culture and charachter of the capitla city. Sad to c the lack of appreciation for the preservation of these historic buildings. The bathgottas that r critical of what rosie is trying to achieve are very much still at the primitive stage of maslows theory of food, drink and sex and will never be able to have any appreciation of the finer points of life and aesthetic sense. Well done rosie, these idiots will never be able to rise above sruffing themselves with food only.
Reply : 20 8
Truth Saturday, 19 May 2018 08:40
If you are talking about maintaining heritage, you dont install modern fittings to the toilet. You preserve what is there . Get the facts right without trying to take the public for a ride
Reply : 4 25
BV Saturday, 19 May 2018 08:47
If the news item was wrong it took the Colombo Minusebality two days to issue a statement to explain the correct situation.Efficiency of Colombo Minusebality badly exposed.
Reply : 1 24
Jim Pappa Saturday, 19 May 2018 12:15
Hey Bambi...Why not repair the toilets of Ambilipitiya Central school..your Alma Mater :)
Reply : 2 11
Priyani Saturday, 19 May 2018 12:49
Rosy , dont underestimate our intelligence just because you have not passed your O levels. Ha! Ha!
Reply : 4 7
Fml Saturday, 19 May 2018 14:53
Well if she cannot shit in peace without a 5.7 million toilet let her quit the job..there are many who wouldn't care the toilets than work for the people..why I pay taxes for her to shit in peace..bullshit arecealogical crap...when people cannot meet their daily needs than pay taxes for these misfits...
Reply : 2 9
