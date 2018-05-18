Civilians who died in the war should also be remembered: PM

While commemorating the security forces who sacrificed their lives, all civilians who lost their lives from the day the war began should also be remembered during the war heroes day, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said.
He said this at the opening of the 'Build Sri Lanka 2013' exhibition in Colombo today.
“Today is an important day for Sri Lanka as the country is commemorating the end of the war and the emergence of peace. We will also remember the security forces personnel who sacrificed their lives the civilians who died during the armed conflict,” he said.
Minister Sajith Premadasa said the War Heroes Day is held to pay tribute to the security forces personnel who sacrificed their lives in the exercise of defeating terrorism. "This government will do its utmost for the war heroes and address all their needs,” Mr. Premadasa said. (Yohan Perera)
Soldiers are working for military for salary.military pay for their work.military is to kill and die.whats the so call hero mean??.if they went to war without any benefits and went to die,it can call war hero.
Reply : 42 23
Aruna Friday, 18 May 2018 19:10
We know that you only mean Tamil Civilians.
Reply : 17 36
Dhammika Friday, 18 May 2018 19:27
Since NO achivements for almost 3 years in power , sounds like a POLITICIAN turned SPIRITUAL leader !
Reply : 5 22
Latabanda Friday, 18 May 2018 19:38
Those who died in Batalanda and other tyre piers too should have a remembrance day-
Reply : 4 24
Mithu Adhikari Friday, 18 May 2018 21:06
Batalanda civilians should be remembered too. My younger brother was taken from the university by your govt in 1984 for questioning and did not return home.
Reply : 1 8
Citizen Friday, 18 May 2018 21:38
Please go home! We have had enough of you.
Reply : 2 9
Gayan Friday, 18 May 2018 21:43
You are like walking dead Sir. No use for the country.
Reply : 1 9
