2.8mn worth SL rupees found from Razak’s residence

Sri Lankan rupees worth 2.87mn were found among the currencies seized from the Taman Duta home of former Malaysian premier Najib Razak since Wednesday, the Straits Times reported today.
The Malaysian Police seized over 50 luxury handbags from brands like Chanel, Gucci and Prada during the raid carried out at the Premier’s residence.
The operation yielded a haul of ten luxury watches including several Rolexes, a Hublot and a Patek Philippe, as well as RM537,000 (S$181,000) and 2.87 million Sri Lankan rupees (S$24,400) in cash.
The crime investigation team lodged a report of the items taken from the Taman Duta mansion on Friday.
The 52 seized handbags included 16 from Chanel, 10 from Gucci, eight from Versace and five from Oscar de la Renta.
The police said the items were seized as the team had reasonable grounds to suspect they were the subject matter of a crime or crimes under Malaysia's Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.
Gen Friday, 18 May 2018 17:50
Looks like it will route back to the former King’s family.
Reply : 25 32
jagath Friday, 18 May 2018 17:59
that is peanuts compared to ......................
Reply : 1 34
COMPARED TO Friday, 18 May 2018 18:59
...compared to bags of gems falling from the sky !
Reply : 0 17
Thass Friday, 18 May 2018 18:50
I could had paid that for uni!
Reply : 0 8
An Friday, 18 May 2018 18:54
Dumb ass. he should have done what Rajapakse did. Hide them in Dubai.Will Daily mirror publish this. I do not think so.
Reply : 8 21
Wise Donkey Friday, 18 May 2018 19:08
Why no such raids were done here?
Reply : 2 20
Siri Friday, 18 May 2018 19:41
Do we need Politicians?
Reply : 0 9
Ceylon Saturday, 19 May 2018 00:40
Razak font love srilanka.he never visited.but he love srilankan ruppies.
Reply : 0 0
