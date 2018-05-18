Immigration officers’ work-to-rule campaign called off

2018-05-18 16:19:58

The work to rule campaign launched last night by the Immigration and Emigration officers had been called off this afternoon following a written assurance given by Internal Affairs Minister S.B.Navinna.

Sri Lanka Immigration & Emigration Officers' Association’s President Anura Kanugala said the minister had assured to submit their demands to the Cabinet meeting next week.

Minister Navinna arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport this morning and held a discussion with the Immigration and Emigration officers. (T.K.G. Kapila)