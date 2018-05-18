Subscribe

Immigration officers’ work-to-rule campaign called off

The work to rule campaign launched last night by the Immigration and Emigration officers had been called off this afternoon following a written assurance given by Internal Affairs Minister S.B.Navinna.

Sri Lanka Immigration & Emigration Officers' Association’s President Anura Kanugala said the minister had assured to submit their demands to the Cabinet meeting next week.

Minister Navinna arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport this morning and held a discussion with the Immigration and Emigration officers. (T.K.G. Kapila)

  • Sambo Friday, 18 May 2018 17:36

    Thank you sir for understanding the need of the day and calling off you work to rule action.

    Ceylon Friday, 18 May 2018 18:59

    Now what??.now working against the rule???.

