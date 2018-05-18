Civilians killed in the war remembered in Wellamulliwaikkal

Some 5,000 people attended the ceremony of remembrance held at Wellamulliwaikkal on Friday to commemorate those killed in the armed conflict.
It was held at the monument erected at Wellamulliwaikkal-East in honour of the civilians killed in the war.
The ceremony began with the lighting of a lamp by a girl who lost her parents and three brothers during the war and Northern Province Chief Minister C.V. Wigneswaran.
Although several politicians including members of the Tamil National Alliance (TNA) were invited to the commemoration ceremony held last year, none of them expect for the chief minister was invited to this year’s ceremony organised by the Northern Provincial Council.
According to reports, the Jaffna University students’ federation which had pledged its support to the commemoration ceremony had opposed the participation of politicians.
The ceremony began by observing three-minute silence and the lighting of oil lamps to invoke blessings on the deceased.
The Chief Minister addressed those who were gathered there. (Romesh Madushanka)
Video by Wanni Romesh Madushanka
Dalu Banda Friday, 18 May 2018 16:25
I do not see anything wrong of remembering the dead relatives.
Reply : 4 43
Gayan Friday, 18 May 2018 18:50
The problem is they did it the date Praba died. Only idiots wont see the connection.
Reply : 27 20
malik Friday, 18 May 2018 21:51
Yes there is nothing wrong with them remembering civilians deaths who were held hostage by LTTE. Only idiots try and link to LTTE. Same mind set as them
Reply : 5 8
RIP Friday, 18 May 2018 17:32
RIP for all who lost in the war, nothing will bring them back but we should prevent another war in future,,,,
Reply : 1 38
Gayan Friday, 18 May 2018 18:51
Some people wont let go of the past for their political servivel.
Reply : 8 15
Don Friday, 18 May 2018 21:12
They should have remembered the people who were killed, wounded and disabled by the LTTE bombs. The government must show those pictures of atrocity the LTTE caused to human life.
Reply : 3 8
Ceylon Friday, 18 May 2018 21:42
Are these the cursess all lankans are sugfering now?.peace have but no peace in minds of people no justice,more corruptions,more crimes etc etc
Reply : 1 3
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.