595 SIs, WSIs promoted

2018-05-18 14:31:32

A total of 595 Sub Inspectors (SI) and Women Sub Inspectors (WSI) have been promoted to the position of Inspector of Police (IP) with effect from May 31, Police Media Division said.

It said the promotions were made by the National Police Commission (NCP) following the recommendations made by IGP Pujith Jayasundara.

Among promoted are 56 WSIs.

According to the police, the officers have not been promoted for a very long time. (Thilanka Kanakarathna)