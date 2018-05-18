Mayor suspends fines charged from parking meters

2018-05-18 13:18:52

Colombo Mayor Rosy Senanayake has instructed the Commissioner of the Colombo Municipality to suspend all fines charged through parking meters.

In a tweet, the Mayor said, “With regard to the recent complaints on parking meter fines. Pending council approval I have given instructions to the commissioner to suspend all fines charged relating to parking meters,”

It was reported that a man who failed to pay a parking fee of Rs.30 at a parking slot in Wellawatte, has been fined Rs.10,120 after a lapse of 13 days.

The man had parked his car in Wellawatte on April 25 and had forgotten to pay the fee of Rs. 30 via a machine placed near the parking place.