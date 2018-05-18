Mayor suspends fines charged from parking meters

Colombo Mayor Rosy Senanayake has instructed the Commissioner of the Colombo Municipality to suspend all fines charged through parking meters.
In a tweet, the Mayor said, “With regard to the recent complaints on parking meter fines. Pending council approval I have given instructions to the commissioner to suspend all fines charged relating to parking meters,”
It was reported that a man who failed to pay a parking fee of Rs.30 at a parking slot in Wellawatte, has been fined Rs.10,120 after a lapse of 13 days.
The man had parked his car in Wellawatte on April 25 and had forgotten to pay the fee of Rs. 30 via a machine placed near the parking place.
Dhammika Friday, 18 May 2018 13:51
GOOD DECISION MADAM , What is needed is immediate action and please refund the fine as it is NOT appropriate for a Rs. 30 parking charge . Please note since these machines ONLY accept money notes Rs , 20 X 2 which makes Rs. 40 has to be inserted for a Rs. 30 toll .
Rasheed Friday, 18 May 2018 13:56
Will they refund the amount 10,120/-.
Raja Friday, 18 May 2018 13:59
Thanks Madam. Poor man paid that huge fine also. Hope it will be refunded to him.
Sri Friday, 18 May 2018 16:10
Law breaker is a law breaker that’s y the county cannot come out of the situation we are in now if we pardon for what the vote.
Ajja Friday, 18 May 2018 16:12
At last you have done justice to the poor man and the million rupee toilet repair project is forgotten....
WISE DONKEY Friday, 18 May 2018 16:27
She should order to refund the unjustifiable fines including the sum of Rs 10,120/- the case highlighted in DM.
Ram Friday, 18 May 2018 16:46
Good decision but be careful as you may have a surcharge on you for violating the council Rules
jagath Friday, 18 May 2018 17:20
Thank you Daily mirror for bringing necessary attention to this matter. Practical systems have to be implemented for the country to grow.
TONY Friday, 18 May 2018 18:12
WHEN THIS TYPE OF THINGS HAPPEN, HOW CAN WE ADHERE TO REGULATIONS
P. De. Silva - Canada Friday, 18 May 2018 18:31
This is not an fair decision that has taken by the Colombo municipality Mayor. Because it is a offense that hasn't pay or ignoring. By making such decisions people will like and tells good about she or he and mustn't do things for political benefits. By doing these sorts of things cannot correct people and makes them to respects the laws and nobody watching near parking meters and anyone can parks and go without paying . Ridiculous, these countries cannot play havoc and that's why they doing well.
John Friday, 18 May 2018 18:57
In Dubai parking for a hour is Rs 120 and if you don't pay it, fine is Rs 6000.
Deen Friday, 18 May 2018 21:45
Isn’t the motorist entitled to his balance of 10/- when you ask the traffic warden about the balance.The reply you get is that you get half an hour extra. That’s ridiculous. It’s like a bus conductor saying that I don’t have change you can get down at mount Lavinia instead of your destination wellawatta, Is it legal ?
