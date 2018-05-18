Luxury designer handbags, jewellery, cash seized from fmr. Malaysian PM's condo

Malaysian police seized 284 boxes containing designer handbags and dozens of bags filled with cash and jewellery from a private residence linked to former Prime Minister Najib Razak on Friday morning.
The items were carted out of a luxury condominium during pre-dawn hours, and included “jewellery, watches and other valuables”, police said.
“Exactly how much jewellery, I would not be able to say, because we know that we confiscated bags containing jewellery and the number of jewellery is rather big,” Amar Singh, director of police commercial crime investigations, said in a brief presser at the scene recorded by local online channel Star TV.
Singh said police have carried out raids on six premises, which include the prime minister’s office and the prime minister’s official residence in Putrajaya and four private residences linked to the former premier.
Singh earlier confirmed with Reuters that the raids on the premises are related to an investigation into a multi-billion scandal involving the Najib-founded state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).
Malaysia’s newly-elected Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has barred Najib and his wife, Rosmah Mansor, from leaving the country. At least six countries, including the United States, are investigating 1MDB. Najib denies any wrongdoing. (Reuters)
Leo Friday, 18 May 2018 10:48
Malaysia is a top income country with GDP per capita closing on $20,000 but still they have corruption. Sri Lankans think that corruption is a problem only in Sri Lanka.
Reply : 4 12
Jehan Friday, 18 May 2018 10:50
And Mahinda did not have any apartments, houses, islands or even a car. The car he uses is given by the state as he is a former president. He is not a saint but 100% better than some crooks ruling some other countries.
Reply : 14 9
Hesh Friday, 18 May 2018 10:51
Mahathir Mohammed is lucky that his personnel wealth wasn't investigated when he stepped down. His family is one of the most wealthiest families in Malaysia.
Reply : 1 11
cmbhh Friday, 18 May 2018 10:52
Smh Najib is such a novice.. Should've taken lessons from MARA on how to hide the loot
Reply : 5 15
Lara Friday, 18 May 2018 10:52
Can we raid the house CBK own in Paris? I'm sure our GDP can be increased by 0.1% if we confiscate her belonging.
Reply : 1 10
