COPE, PAC, Public Finance: Former members re-appointed

2018-05-18 06:58:17
Party leaders, who convened at the Parliamentary complex yesterday decided to reappoint the former members who served in the parliamentary bodies Committee on Public Enterprises(COPE), Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and the Public Finance Committee.

These committees lapsed as a result of the prorogation of Parliament.

JVP MP Sunil Handunnetti who served as the Chairman of COPE, Deputy Minister Lasantha Alagiyawanna the former head of the PAC and TNA MP M.A. Sumanthiran the former head of the Public Finance Committee were thus returned to their posts.

The party leaders' meeting was held under the patronage of Speaker Karu Jayasuriya. The tenures of fifteen Committees lapsed because of the prorogation. (Sujith Hewajulige)

