Keith Noyahr abduction: CID to record Speaker’s statement today

2018-05-18 08:34:27

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) would record a statement from Speaker Karu Jayasuriya today over the alleged abduction of journalist Keith Noyahr in 2008, a highly placed CID official said.

However, when asked whether the CID would record the statement at the Speaker’s office, he said the Speaker was yet to inform the place from where the statement could be recorded.

Earlier, the Speaker said that Keith Noyahr’s life was saved because of his intervention when Keith was abducted and he was prepared any moment to make a statement in this regard.

Keith Noyahr was abducted and assaulted on May 22, 2008 in Dehiwala.

Karu Jayasuriya had been the Minister of Public Administration at the time of the incident and he had been the first person to inform the then President Mahinda Rajapaksa to secure the release of Keith Noyahr.

Earlier, the CID had informed the Speaker that they need to obtain a statement on how he had come to know of this abduction and several other matters connected with it. (Darshana Sanjeewa)