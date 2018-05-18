Don’t use war heroes for personal agendas: Army Chief

War heroes must not be manipulated to serve narrow objectives and personal agendas, nor should they be incited to resort to emotional and anti-social acts, Army Commander Mahesh Senanayake said.
Lieutenant General Senanayake said nine years have passed since the eradication of terrorism from the country and he firmly believed the freedom thus gained should be shared not by exaggerated glorification or through mere rhetoric and hyperbole but by showing our sentiments of deep gratitude to fallen war heroes and civilians who rooted terrorism out.
In a statement issued in connection with the National War Heroes' Day, the Commander said many numbers of fearless war heroes during the course of 30 years sacrificed their valuable lives, sweat and blood to decide on our future.
“More than 28,000 security personnel made the supreme sacrifice in defence of the motherland, thus enabling all Sri Lankans to enjoy the present day's spirits of freedom.
They all sighed their last breath to the air on that day, expecting ever-lasting bonds of peace and reconciliation would prevail,” the Army Commander said.
Joseph E Fernando Thursday, 17 May 2018 23:13
Hope all Citizens will remembe r this truth. Thanks for the wonderful message. via DM Android App
old soldier Friday, 18 May 2018 03:32
Well said from a straight talking Army Commander. Let us not exploit those who served and laid down their lives for the betterment of the country only to be destroyed by selfish agendas of politicians and their hangers on.
cheers Friday, 18 May 2018 04:15
We Salute and thank all forces who fought gallantly to save our mother country from the clutches of tamil tiger menace that lasted for 30 years. If not for them and the political leadership of Mahinda Rajapakse we would have been in doldrums. All forces who made the supreme sacrifice for our tomorrow may rest in peace and we owe you big time in our lives and also not forgetting the parents of the lost ones and i know some parents are still weeping loosing their sons.
lion Friday, 18 May 2018 06:11
Our country is a wonderful country of turning things for the fever of corrupt politicians.Some of the Buddhist clergy too are in this band wagon. Due to this foolish attempt to portray a soldiers job to a position of honorary profession in the society,it has become problem even to take an action for wrong committed by these so called ranaviruwas. If this is the case world has never taken this attitude for the soldiers who saved the world from Hitler sacrificing millions of men in the battle field. This is ploy adopted by Rajapakshas and this should not be continued in the society.
Sambo Friday, 18 May 2018 06:16
Yes Sir, These hooligans of politicians will use any means to gain their air. Now they are trying to sell the war hero's. The public must be educated on such cheap comments they make. They only love their selves and not the war hero's
Preethi Friday, 18 May 2018 07:11
Go tell Rajitha and Yahapalanaya who has put many soldiers behind bars. Worst
ANTON Friday, 18 May 2018 07:15
I THINK OUR LEADERS OF THIS COUNTRY DID THAT FIRST BY PROPOSING SF AS THE COMMON CANDIDATE.
Refaideen Friday, 18 May 2018 07:19
Those who deserted during the war are using the Army for their personal agendas
sumal perera Friday, 18 May 2018 07:30
Mahesh...do something constructive not writing love letters to media...in future don't send your officials for media briefing where politicians are in control. If you want to answer media call for press briefing at your head quarters. Police can handle any civil issues where politicians are involved. Ensure the dignity of your soldiers are protected.
Sathya Friday, 18 May 2018 07:35
One of the greatest thought I ever heard !. Solder were killed in the war, but these senseless politicians get the benefit of that hero's lifeless body to achieve their own dreams. But there are few brainless civilians still applause to these politicians.
Calista Premachandra Gunawardana Friday, 18 May 2018 07:56
Cardboard heroes do exactly the same thing.
TONY Friday, 18 May 2018 08:30
WAR HEROES. WHO ARE THEY. WHAT ARE THEIR OBLIGATIONS. SF WAS A WAR HERO, BUT GOTA DOES NOT THINK SO AND ALWAYS CRITICISE HIM. ALL THOSE BIG GUNS WHO CARRIED GOTAS ORDERS DID SOME THING SERIOUS MISTAKE. THERE WERE CRIMINAL ACTS ALSO. ARE THEY EXEMPT FROM THE LAW
Suneth Perera Friday, 18 May 2018 08:53
In these conflicts there is no a winner or looser. Heat rate of other religions should be overcome. It can also happen through Sri Lankan live in abroad as well. It is not only in the hands of leaders but each of us responsible for maintain quality of peace and harmony in this country. These unwanted conflicts hinder the economic progress and stability of the country.
Gayan Friday, 18 May 2018 08:57
How the 5th senior in line became the Army commander is also politics no.
Lara Friday, 18 May 2018 09:09
This man talks sense. If UNP SLFP really needs a sensible common candidate for 2020 here is a good candidate.
