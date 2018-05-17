SLFP to appoint new office-bearers on June 3

The Central Committee of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) that met today decided to appoint a new set of office-bearers on June 3 as part of measures taken to reform the party, it is learnt.
The party’s key decision making bodies-the All Island Committee, the Executive Committee and the Central Committee-will meet in June to finalise these appointments.
Following the appointment of new office-bearers, the SLFP has decided to make far-reaching changes to the party structure including reforming its district level and village level organisations. (Kelum Bandara)
Buddhi Perera Thursday, 17 May 2018 23:52
First reform should be to chase out the members who are working with another party.
Reply : 1 8
concern Friday, 18 May 2018 03:07
This will help the economy and the rupee depreciation.What a joke !!.
Reply : 4 0
cheers Friday, 18 May 2018 04:28
Maithree has to step down, Chandrika has to be chased and Duminda, Amaraweera needs to be sacked and Mahinda should be given the task and he will reform SLFP and also will merge SLPP and UNP will have to run miles to hide
Reply : 11 5
Lawry Friday, 18 May 2018 07:15
Musical chairs again!!
Reply : 1 4
ANTON Friday, 18 May 2018 07:16
DAN ITHIN PAALU GEDARA VALAN BINDAPALLA........
Reply : 4 2
