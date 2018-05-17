SLFP to appoint new office-bearers on June 3

2018-05-17 23:14:51

The Central Committee of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) that met today decided to appoint a new set of office-bearers on June 3 as part of measures taken to reform the party, it is learnt.

The party’s key decision making bodies-the All Island Committee, the Executive Committee and the Central Committee-will meet in June to finalise these appointments.

Following the appointment of new office-bearers, the SLFP has decided to make far-reaching changes to the party structure including reforming its district level and village level organisations. (Kelum Bandara)