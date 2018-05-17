Pandu Bandaranayake joins SLPP

Former Minister and SLFP stalwart Pandu Bandaranayake said today he joined the Sri Lanka Podu Jana Peramuna (SLPP) in order to be a part of the progressive political journey of former president Mahinda Rajapaksa.
He said as the only “Bandaranayake “in active politics today, he took great pain to leave the SLFP.
“I condemn moves to give political powers and privileges to those who joined the SLFP recently who are unable to win even a ward of an urban council. They are only using them for their own benefit. So I decided to join a people friendly political force,” he said.
Mr. Bandaranayake said he had remained in the unity government respecting the decision of the party leader and added that he could no longer do so or he would lose his respect in the face of unending betrayals.
“I represented the SLFP in the Gampaha district for 20 years after the retirement of my father after 30-years of service. We managed to serve the people with clean hands. Even a political rival has not charged us of being involved in corrupt politics,’ he said.
He said the SLFP supporters are helpless and they have no option other than to have regrets over the fate of the party today.
Trio Friday, 18 May 2018 08:45
Rats jump when the ship drowns!
Reply : 7 16
POLATICION Friday, 18 May 2018 08:49
HEY,PANDU BANDARAKEYA YOU KEEP CHANGING PARTY FROM SLFP TO SLPP YOU THINK THIS TO HELP THE PUBLIC BULL SHIT HOW MUCH DID THE SLPP PAID YOU ?
Reply : 13 16
L. Perera Friday, 18 May 2018 12:49
This is the name of the game. Politicians are in their game. Country is in deep trouble , Who cares ?? .There wont be a country to administrate in near future!!
Reply : 0 1
