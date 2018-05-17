US economic boom adversely affects SL: PM

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe today said the economic growth in the US has had a negative impact on Sri Lanka and other developing nations.
Prime Minister Wickremesinghe said this at the International Nurses’ day programme at Temple Trees.
He said the US dollar had picked up with the economy boom in the USA and that had resulted in the devaluation of currencies of countries such as Sri Lanka and Argentina.
However, he said Sri Lanka would be able to manage the economy as the Central Bank Governor recently said.
This, he said was because Sri Lanka’s foreign reserves were adequate and was set to swell up to $ 11 billion.
He also said the 2015 presidential election came as a blessing as the present government which came to power that year has been able to manage the debt service issue effectively.
“There were no funds to settle interests during years of 2013 and 2014. The Previous government went on to hold the presidential elections as it failed to resolve the debt issue which the country was facing at that time,” the Prime Minister said.
“The present government has been able to pay the interests for its debts and had been able to manage the economy. However, those who ran away without resolving the debt services issue are now trying to tell us how to run the economy,” he added in an aggressive tone. (Yohan Perera)
Thassim Thursday, 17 May 2018 20:46
Not that simple Mr. PM. Stop prevaricating. You blame the US for a weak economy in Sri Lanka.
Reply : 7 50
Sincere Thursday, 17 May 2018 20:49
Donald Trump must be taken to task. Send Gamma to US to hold a news conference there against it!
Reply : 13 16
Premalal Thursday, 17 May 2018 20:50
I was wondering why we were doing so miserably when such a brilliant man was in charge. So now we have the answer. It is the U.S.
Reply : 0 50
Sincere Thursday, 17 May 2018 20:50
In this country even the man who climbed the kitul tree had an excuse!
Reply : 1 37
Manu Thursday, 17 May 2018 20:50
Don't give reasons for robbing the money of the country. This man is only sleeping with and dreaming of his economy plans
Reply : 2 36
Gamaya Thursday, 17 May 2018 20:55
What is adversely affecting SL is your ineffectual performance.
Reply : 2 40
Manu Thursday, 17 May 2018 20:57
Ask Mr. Gota. He has the solutuion.
Reply : 18 32
Kumar Thursday, 17 May 2018 21:09
Isn't devaluation good for exports and imports will be pricy. Pointing fingers at others for your failures?
Reply : 2 21
DJ Thursday, 17 May 2018 21:17
Utter nonsensical statements with absolutely no clarity. No wonder you cannot appeal to the masses
Reply : 3 30
Banda Thursday, 17 May 2018 21:20
You (Mr.PM) may blame all and sundry for the depreciation of the ruppe and the collapsing of the economy but general public will not buy your BS this time around.
Reply : 2 29
Citizen Thursday, 17 May 2018 21:32
Please don't make us laugh
Reply : 2 30
SL Thursday, 17 May 2018 21:40
When the US economy was struggling, you blame that when it is booming you blame it again. There is a popular Sinhala saying that "the person who can't dance say that the ground is uneven"
Reply : 3 32
ransam Thursday, 17 May 2018 21:46
නටන්න බැරි මිනිහා පොලව ඇදයි කිව්වා
Reply : 3 33
Nadaal Thursday, 17 May 2018 21:56
Majority of Sri Lankan’s are fed up of your excuses
Reply : 3 36
dickie bird Thursday, 17 May 2018 22:02
Usual rhetoric and bunkum for the Nurses. From where did Rani learn to lie this much? From Harvard?
Reply : 4 30
Jude Friday, 18 May 2018 08:34
Sri Lanka's economy best way forward !! Should be based on Agro economics with emphasis on agro industries!! Moreover, must envisage on deep-sea fishing!!?? And overall improvement on fisheries industry!!
Reply : 0 3
Jaliya Friday, 18 May 2018 08:39
Economic growth in the US has had a negative impact on Sri Lanka and other developing nations. RW said. Excellent analogy with that much knowledge he can be the president of the island of Konga any day.
Reply : 0 5
Crisis Friday, 18 May 2018 08:49
US Economy is picking -True. What is preventing you from doing the same to our Nation ? Remember, You are in power; so don't pass the ball to others.
Reply : 0 8
