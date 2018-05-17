Observe a moment of silence in schools in NP: NPC Minister

All the School Principals of the Northern Province had been requested to observe a moment of silence and hoist the Northern Provincial flag at half mast tomorrow (18) at 11.00 a.m. in line with the commemoration of Tamil civilians who died during the war, Northern Province Education Minister Kandiah Sarveswaran said in a communique.
He had also urged people to light lamps at 11.00 a.m. in the Mullivaikkal area. (Romesh Madushanka)
Ceylon Thursday, 17 May 2018 15:50
Garbage governments of lanka killed over 400,000 civilians during three civil wars.even one killer didnt hang for those killings.
Real Peace Thursday, 17 May 2018 15:50
I salute the central govt for permitting this.
lkboy Thursday, 17 May 2018 15:56
South should do the same.
Nihal Amarasekera Thursday, 17 May 2018 16:09
Yes civilians and not terrorists in civilian garb which was rampant.
Doratupala Thursday, 17 May 2018 17:37
I think they should have some event to comemmorate the 300,000 hostages getting rescued from LTTE.
Lokka Thursday, 17 May 2018 17:40
Why only Tamil civilians? Must mourn all civilians killed irrespective of ethnicity.
Siri de Alwis Thursday, 17 May 2018 17:45
What about the thousands of Sinhalese civilians killed by the Tamil terrorists?Siri
sach Thursday, 17 May 2018 21:52
Who died on May 18? Isnt it the terrorist leader?
Sangaralingham Friday, 18 May 2018 08:53
Death brutality in any form is a disgrace to the society. Love respect is not easy but should be a motto everyone cultivate. All religion say it. However greed etc make politics society duffer. Do go through your religious teachings what philosophers prophets taught us.All diseased due to violence by the bullet must be remembered by us irrespective who he or she is
