Observe a moment of silence in schools in NP: NPC Minister

2018-05-17 15:12:53

All the School Principals of the Northern Province had been requested to observe a moment of silence and hoist the Northern Provincial flag at half mast tomorrow (18) at 11.00 a.m. in line with the commemoration of Tamil civilians who died during the war, Northern Province Education Minister Kandiah Sarveswaran said in a communique.

He had also urged people to light lamps at 11.00 a.m. in the Mullivaikkal area. (Romesh Madushanka)