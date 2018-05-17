Immigration to start work-to-rule campaign

A work-to-rule campaign is to be launched by the Sri Lanka Immigration & Emigration Officers from midnight today (17) over the failure by authorities to solve several pressing demands, the Sri Lanka Immigration & Emigration Officers' Association said.
The campaign would cover all airports and seaports in the country.
Meanwhile, SriLankan Airlines had informed all passengers, to arrive at the airport three hours prior to the departure time effective today, May 17, 2018, 12.00 p.m. onwards until further notice.
“This is to minimize delays that may arise due to the ‘work to rule’ trade union action carried out by the Sri Lanka Immigration and Emigration Officer’s Association,” the Airlines said. (T.K.G Kapila)
city Thursday, 17 May 2018 13:57
Please tell them to declare their assets and to be subject to regular security checks at the airport.
Reply : 3 55
Arnold Thursday, 17 May 2018 15:03
You are probably seeing some of the richest people in SL.
Reply : 2 44
Rohan Thursday, 17 May 2018 15:47
There are the slowest and laziest immigration officers in the world already so why they need a strike action further?
Reply : 3 32
rainbird Thursday, 17 May 2018 22:43
Not true. I've travelled to Sri Lanka 32 times and - contrary to some other countries - haven't made any negative experience at BIA. The officers there have even been very supportive in 2 siutations and often offered a friendly wlecome to SL on arrival. As this is my personal experience I cannot speak for others.Just try out US immigration and you'll definitely change your mind!
Reply : 0 11
Nihal Amarasekera Thursday, 17 May 2018 16:12
Innocent to the point of absurdity??
Reply : 1 17
KOLA KOTIYA Thursday, 17 May 2018 16:33
NO 1 ROBBERS
Reply : 4 29
Ruwan Thursday, 17 May 2018 17:35
They need to declare their assets
Reply : 3 27
Ronald Thursday, 17 May 2018 21:20
Why not have the system at the exit point only to swipe your boarding pass like in UK and get rid of these lazy owls
Reply : 1 6
Tilakaratna Thursday, 17 May 2018 21:41
What is the use of sending Immigration Officers to Sri Lanka Missions abroad. Useless appointments.
Reply : 2 10
