Immigration to start work-to-rule campaign

2018-05-17 13:27:02

A work-to-rule campaign is to be launched by the Sri Lanka Immigration & Emigration Officers from midnight today (17) over the failure by authorities to solve several pressing demands, the Sri Lanka Immigration & Emigration Officers' Association said.

The campaign would cover all airports and seaports in the country.

Meanwhile, SriLankan Airlines had informed all passengers, to arrive at the airport three hours prior to the departure time effective today, May 17, 2018, 12.00 p.m. onwards until further notice.

“This is to minimize delays that may arise due to the ‘work to rule’ trade union action carried out by the Sri Lanka Immigration and Emigration Officer’s Association,” the Airlines said. (T.K.G Kapila)